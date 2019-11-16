News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 02:43:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Worku, Greene lift UC Irvine over Boise State 69-61

AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Eyassu Worku tossed in 15 points and Brad Greene pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds to send UC Irvine to a 69-61 victory over Boise State on Friday night.

UC Irvine guard Eyassu Worku (21) dribbles the ball against Boise State guard, Marcus Dickinson (0)
UC Irvine guard Eyassu Worku (21) dribbles the ball against Boise State guard, Marcus Dickinson (0) (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Collin Welp came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (3-1).

It was a three-man show for Boise State (1-2). Derrick Alston hit all 12 of his free throws and topped the Broncos with 22 points. RJ Williams had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Justinian Jessup scored 10 but made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor.

Boise State forward RJ Williams (23) scoops up a loose ball and races to the other end of the court in first half action against UC Irvine Friday night in Extra Mile Arena.
Boise State forward RJ Williams (23) scoops up a loose ball and races to the other end of the court in first half action against UC Irvine Friday night in Extra Mile Arena. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Boise State made just 17 of 55 shots overall (31%) and only 4 of 21 from 3-point range (19%). The Broncos bench scored one point.

UC Irvine shot 49 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Broncos 39-29.

Boise State Guard, Derrick Alston brings the ball up the court in first half action against UC Irvine.
Boise State Guard, Derrick Alston brings the ball up the court in first half action against UC Irvine. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}