Blue-Turf - Win Streak Snapped

Win Streak Snapped
FORT COLLINS, Colo. -Boise State men's basketball saw its school-record win streak stop at 13 games after falling to Colorado State 78-56 Wednesday, at Moby Arena. It is the Broncos' first setback in Mountain West play.
he Rams (12-3, 9-2 MW) led by 15 at the half before Derrick Alston, Jr. spearheaded a surge for the Broncos (13-2, 9-1 MW). Alston scored 14 points in the first 8:24 of the second half, drawing the Broncos within five at 50-45 on a baseline dunk with 11:36 to play.
A pair of three-pointers helped Colorado State stop the run and its defense sealed the victory. Boise State made one field goal in the final 8:43 as the Rams extended their advantage the rest of the way.
Alston finished with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. Boise State was 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from beyond the arc as a team.
David Roddy led the Rams with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Colorado State held a 40-24 advantage on the boards.
The two teams meet again Friday, at 9 p.m. MT on FS1.