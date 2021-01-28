Blue-Turf - Win Streak Snapped

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Boise State men's basketball saw its school-record win streak stop at 13 games after falling to Colorado State 78-56 Wednesday, at Moby Arena. It is the Broncos' first setback in Mountain West play.

he Rams (12-3, 9-2 MW) led by 15 at the half before Derrick Alston, Jr. spearheaded a surge for the Broncos (13-2, 9-1 MW). Alston scored 14 points in the first 8:24 of the second half, drawing the Broncos within five at 50-45 on a baseline dunk with 11:36 to play.

A pair of three-pointers helped Colorado State stop the run and its defense sealed the victory. Boise State made one field goal in the final 8:43 as the Rams extended their advantage the rest of the way.