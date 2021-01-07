Blue-Turf - Win Streak Continues

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State men's basketball ran its winning streak to nine games and improved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 1988, with a 78-59 victory against Air Force Wednesday, at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (9-1, 5-0 MW) scored 35 points off the bench, including 15 from Marcus Shaver, Jr. and 12 from Max Rice. Shaver and Rice combined to shoot 7-for-8 from three-point range.

The Falcons (3-6, 1-4 MW) led in the early going, but Boise State reeled off a 15-0 run to take an 11-point lead. Air Force did not go away, trimming the margin to two twice. Rice buried a pair of three-pointers in the closing minute of the half and the Broncos took a 39-31 lead into the locker room.

Derrick Alston, Jr. paced the Broncos with 16 points and added seven rebounds. Alston's ferocious breakaway dunk through contact sparked a 23-5 run midway through the second half and put the game out of reach.