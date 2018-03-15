SEATTLE (AP) Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points, Matisse Thybulleadded 18 - each scoring 14 in the second half - and Washington held off Boise State 77-74 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

The Huskies (21-12) will play Saint Mary's (29-5) in the second round.

Thybulle, a junior who is already Washington's career steals leader, moved into third - behind Jason Kidd and Gary Payton - on the Pac-12's single-season list with 97.