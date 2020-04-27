BOISE, Idaho – Curtis Weaver and John Hightower were each selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Saturday.

The Miami Dolphins traded up to grab Weaver in the fifth round at No. 164 overall. Four spots later, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Hightower.

With offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland going to the Minnesota Vikings in the second round, Friday, Boise State became the first team from a Group of Five conference to have three players selected in this year’s draft.

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Weaver earned nine All-America honors in 2019 playing edge, including three first-team selections (CBS, The Sporting News, Walter Camp).

He was named All-Mountain West First Team each of his three years at Boise State (2017-19) and was the conference’s defensive player of the year last fall.

Weaver ended his career with 34 sacks, a Mountain West record and second all-time at Boise State. His 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles-for-loss led the conference in 2019 and were tied for fifth and tied for 12th nationally, respectively.

He is the fourth Bronco all-time drafted by the Dolphins joining running back Jay Ajayi (2015), defensive back Jamar Taylor (2013) and linebacker Lance Sellers (1987).