Blue-Turf - Top-seeded Memphis battles Boise State in NIT quarterfinals

Memphis pulled away Saturday in its first-round National Invitation Tournament contest, but the task of advancing gets much taller Thursday night.

In their quarterfinal game, the top-seeded Tigers will meet second-seed Boise State in Denton, Texas, with the winner facing either Colorado State or North Carolina State on Saturday.

Trailing by two with less than seven minutes remaining against Dayton on Saturday, the Tigers (17-8) had to rally to beat the Flyers 71-60. They finished on a 15-2 run and held the opposition scoreless over the final 2:17 to advance.

Landers Nolley II (team-high 21 points) and Lester Quinones (15 points, 10 rebounds) paced the way for the Tigers, and their work on the glass played a crucial role.

Dominating the lane, Memphis compiled a 44-26 rebound margin, including a hefty 17-2 edge at the offensive end.

Quinones notched six of his 10 on misses around the Memphis hoop, and the squad also held Dayton's 6-foot-11 center Jordy Tshimanga without a single board.

Coach Penny Hardaway said his Tigers could win the postseason classic if they continue to hit the boards that hard.