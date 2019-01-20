ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Rypien displayed some of his pedigree in the East-West Shrine Game. Rypien and Easton Stick each threw a touchdown pass to help the West beat the East 21-17 on Saturday. Rypien, a Boise State product and nephew of Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, was 10 of 14 for 134 yards. Scouts from a number of NFL teams talked with Rypien during a week of workouts preceding the game.

West quarterback Brett Rypien (4), of Boise State, throws a pass as he is pressured by East defensive lineman Kyle Lawrence Phillips (92), of Tennessee, during the first half of the East West Shrine college football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

“Overall it was a great week,” Rypien said. “I thought I came down here and did what I needed to do as far as what I wanted to show the scouts.”

Nebraska’s Devine Ozigbo had a two-yard TD run midway through the second as the West took a 14-0 lead. The score was set up by a fumble return by Michigan’s Tyree Kinnel. On the first play following an interception by BJ Blunt of McNeese State, Stick threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Arizona State’s Shawn Poindexter that made 21-0 five minutes into the third. The East got to 21-14 during the final three minutes of the third when Blough threw 6- and 18-yard TD passes to Terry Godwin II of Georgia. Godwin had four receptions for 80 yards. Matthew Gay of Utah had a 47-yard field goal that cut the East deficit to 21-17 with 4 minutes left. West’s Darrin Hall Jr. of Pitt was the leading rusher with 77 yards on 12 carries.

ALMOST GONE One of the most exciting plays came on the final play in the first half when James Madison’s Jimmy Moreland caught a 61-yard field-goal try by John Baron II of San Diego State in the back of the end zone and was tipped during his return near midfield.

MINING FOR RECEPTIONS Colorado School of Mines wide receiver Brody Oliver had two catches for 12 yards. He was targeted three times.