BOISE, Idaho (AP) No. 4 San Diego State keeps winning, forcing coach Brian Dutcher to dig deep for creative ways to keep his team focused.

Boise State's Abu Kigab goes up for a shot against the Aztecs Sunday afternoon in ExtraMile Arens. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

After the Aztecs beat Boise State 72-55 Sunday, he revealed some of his slogans that keep the team on task. "Early in the year, we had five games in eleven days, so we were like, `Let's win five in eleven,'" Dutcher said. "And then we had five games the entire month of December, so we said, `Let's win five in December.' And we did it. I told our team they don't hang a banner for twenty wins, so we hung a banner with four to go." His mantra changed after San Diego State (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West) wrapped up the conference regular season title, though his message hasn't.

Boise State's Abu Kigab fights for position against four San Diego State defenders. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

"I told our team, `Let's get greedy. Let's play for perfection,'" Dutcher said. "If we're this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season. Why not win three straight as a mini-goal to chase something other than seeding in the tournament? Let's do something special."

The Aztecs, which own the nation's longest active winning streak, looked special in handling a Bronco squad that hadn't lost a home conference game since Feb. 27, 2019. Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and dished out six assists to lead San Diego State in scoring, joined by all four of the team's starters in double digits. Yanni Wetzell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Boise State (17-10, 9-6) struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41.2% from the field. "They wanted it," Boise State coach Leon Rice said of his team. "It's not like they didn't show up either. They wanted it too much in some ways and let it get away."

Boise State head coach, Leon Rice looks on during the Broncos 'White Out' game against SDSU. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

After wrapping up the Mountain West regular season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn't show any signs of let down. The Aztecs went on an 8-2 run to close out the first half and take a 40-26 lead into the locker room. Justinian Jessup led the Broncos with 22 points, while Derrick Alston added 12. All five of San Diego State's starters finished with double figures in scoring.

Boise State Senior, Justinian Jessup shoots a 3 during second half action against the Aztecs. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)