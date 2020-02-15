With a Mountain West Conference championship clinched, No. 4 San Diego State begins its final stretch of the regular season on Sunday at Boise State.

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds up the net after his team defeated New Mexico 82-59 in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Mountain West Conference championship, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Aztecs (25-0, 14-0 Mountain West) overwhelmed New Mexico in the second half of an 82-59 rout on Tuesday, remaining the nation's sole undefeated team. The win, coupled with Utah State's victory over Colorado State earlier in the night, locked up an outright regular-season conference title for San Diego State -- its first since the 2015-16 season -- and the No. 1 seed in next month's Mountain West tournament.

"The hardest thing in basketball, obviously other than winning the Final Four, is winning a regular-season conference title because you have to do it over the whole season," Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame press conference. "And to have the title outright already with four games to play is an incredible accomplishment."

San Diego State has plenty of motivation to avoid a letdown with one goal already reached, however. The Aztecs were projected as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in the midseason top 16 reveal on Feb. 8. But with an overall strength of schedule of No. 119, per KenPom.com, San Diego State's margin for error in reaching a No. 1 seed is narrow -- if not nonexistent. The upcoming stretch might be the Aztecs' most difficult in Mountain West play, pitting them against three opponents ranked in the top 100 of the NCAA's NET rankings. Boise State (17-9, 9-5) is one of four teams vying for the No. 2 spot in the Mountain West tournament, tied for second in the loss column with Utah State, Nevada and Colorado State. San Diego State faces the Rams and the Wolf Pack in their last two regular-season contests. The Broncos have a NET ranking of No. 89 after beating Air Force 74-57 on Tuesday. A 44-34 second half sealed Boise State's win.

Boise State head coach, Leon Rice. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)