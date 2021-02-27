Blue-Turf - No. 22 San Diego State tries to keep edge against Boise State

Despite nearly letting victory slip from their grasp on Thursday night, the San Diego State Aztecs remain on course to win their eighth Mountain West Conference regular-season title.

The Aztecs blew a 15-point lead in the last 10 minutes of regulation before going overtime to edge visiting Boise State, 78-66.

"It's something we've done in practice and we've dealt with different types of adversity," said Matt Mitchell, who led the Aztecs with 24 points. "Boise State coming back from a 17-point lead was today's type of adversity."

It was the ninth consecutive victory for No. 22 San Diego State (18-4, 12-3 MWC), which will host Boise State again Saturday afternoon. The Broncos (18-5, 14-4) are a close third in the standings, behind 11-3 Colorado State.

The Aztecs were awarded a pair of forfeit wins over New Mexico by the Mountain West this week which count for seeding and conference championship implications, but not in official NCAA records. They can clinch their second consecutive regular-season title with a win over the Broncos and a win at UNLV on Wednesday.

Losses in either game could open the door for Colorado State or Boise State.

"It's getting to March, it's getting to the conference tournament, it's getting to another hard game with Boise and hopefully if we play well enough, the NCAA Tournament," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "The rest of the games are probably going to have a feel like this."