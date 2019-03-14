According to Nevada coach Eric Musselman, his 14th-ranked Wolf Pack are only halfway to a successful season as they face Boise State on Thursday in quarterfinal game of the Mountain West Conference tournament at Las Vegas.

According to Nevada coach Eric Musselman, his 14th-ranked Wolf Pack are only halfway to a successful season as they face Boise State on Thursday in quarterfinal game of the Mountain West Conference tournament at Las Vegas. Musselman said the season is divided into four segments. The nonconference portion of the schedule was the first segment, and conference play is the second. The Mountain West tournament is third, and the NCAA Tournament is the final piece. What has occurred until now may not be duplicated in the postseason.

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman holds up the Mountain West Championship trophy after his team's win over San Diego State in an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, March 9, 2019. AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

"Anything can happen. That's why college basketball's March is awesome," Musselman said. "If this (Mountain West tournament) was a seven-game series, I would take the Pack to win this thing. But it's not a seven-game series. It's one game. It's a 40-minute game instead of an NBA 48-minute game. ... There's upsets every day."

Eighth-seeded Boise State (13-19) is hoping to be the team that can pull off the unexpected and defeat top-seeded Nevada (28-3) after getting swept by the Wolf Pack in the regular season. "We know how good they are. We know they've got all the pieces," said Boise State coach Leon Rice, whose team beat Colorado State 66-57 in a first-round game Wednesday. "You heard me say that after the last time we played (the Wolf Pack). There's a reason why they're ranked what they are, and we got all the respect in the world for them. "We're just going to come out and let the fur fly and see where it ends up."

Boise State head coach Leon Rice instructs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Boise State is counting on its defensive rebounding ability to combat Nevada's suspect offensive rebounding. The Broncos' greatest strength is their defensive rebounding. They grab 78.5 percent of their defensive rebounding possibilities, which ranked 10th in the NCAA through Tuesday. Nevada was ranked 236th in the nation in offensive rebounds. The Wolf Pack had only six total offensive rebounds in their two games against the Broncos. Good shooting cures that concern for Nevada, who swept the Broncos while shooting 53.5 percent (61 of 114) in both games combined. The Wolf Pack made 41.5 percent of their 3-point attempts (22 of 53). Nevada point guard Cody Martin has been especially effective against Boise State, amassing 37 total points with 11 assists and five steals in the two wins. In the first game, Martin hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left as Nevada prevailed 72-71 at Boise. He made 15 of 22 shots against the Broncos, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Boise State will attempt to slow down Martin and Nevada with its methodical style of play. The Broncos were successful with a slow tempo against Colorado State on Wednesday.

Boise State's Derrick Alston reacts after dunking the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Isaac Brekken