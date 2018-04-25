BOISE, Idaho – The Mountain West announced its national television package for 2018 Tuesday, providing additional details for the Boise State football team’s upcoming slate. Included in the update are the shifting of two more games from Saturday to Friday, television details for all conference match-ups and kick times for all conference road games.

The Broncos’ game against Colorado State (Oct. 19; 7 p.m.) had already been moved to Friday, and Boise State has added two more such contests to its slate in back-to-back weeks – at home against Fresno State in a rematch of the 2017 Mountain West Championship, and on the road against New Mexico. The Broncos will square off against the Bulldogs at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN2 (Nov. 9), and against the Lobos at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network (Nov. 16).

Each of Boise State’s six home games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, though with the exception of the two Friday match-ups against Colorado State and Fresno State, kick times and specific networks will be announced at a later date. For the Connecticut game in week two, this information is expected in mid-June. For the San Diego State (Oct. 6), BYU (Nov. 3) and Utah State (Nov. 24) games, selections will typically be made 12 days in advance of the contest.

For each of the Broncos’ four conference road games, kick times and broadcast networks are set. In addition to the previously-mentioned match-up with New Mexico, contests against Wyoming (Sept. 29; 5 p.m.), Nevada (Oct. 13; 8:30 p.m.) and Air Force (Oct. 27; 5 p.m.) will kick on CBS Sports Network.

With today’s announcement, 10 of the Broncos’ 12 regular-season dates are set. Information for the Troy and Oklahoma State games will be announced at a later date by the Sun Belt and Big 12 Conferences, respectively.

Boise State 2018 Schedule Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Saturday Sept 1 @ Troy

Saturday Sept 8 CONNECTICUT Time TBA ESPN Networks Saturday Sept 15 @ Oklahoma State Saturday Sept 25 Bye Saturday Sept 29 @ Wyoming 5:00 pm CBS SN Saturday Oct 6 SAN DIEGO STATE Time TBA ESPN Networks Saturday Oct 13 @ Nevada 8:30 pm CBS SN Friday Oct 19 COLORADO STATE 7:00 pm ESPN 2 Saturday Oct 27 @ Air Force 5:00 pm CBS SN Saturday Nov 3 BYU Time TBA ESPN Networks Friday Nov 9 FRESNO STATE 8:15 pm ESPN 2 Friday Nov 16 @ New Mexico 7:00 pm CBS SN

Saturday Nov 24 UTAH STATE Time TBA ESPN Networks

The Broncos enter 2018 as the defending Mountain West Champions, returning 14 of their 19 all-conference honorees. Last season’s conference championship was the team's 13th since joining what is now the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996, more than any school in the country. During that time the Broncos have also won 10-or-more games 15 times, a mark that ranks second nationally only to Ohio State (17).