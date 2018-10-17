COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love has been tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall was named MW Defensive Player of the Week. Hall’s teammate John Baron II garnered Special Teams Players of the Week honors. It is the fourth career MW weekly honor for Baron II, third for Love and the second for Hall.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK JORDAN LOVE, UTAH STATE

Sophomore, Quarterback, Bakersfield, California / Liberty HS In Utah State’s 45-20 dismantling of BYU, accounted for 173 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns.

Completed 18 passes for 165 yards and a career-best four touchdowns, leading the Aggies to back-to-back victories over BYU for the first time in 44 years.

Ran the ball three times for eight yards and one score.

Threw touchdown passes of 2, 6, 6 and 4 yards, respectively.

Love has led Utah State to a 4-1 record, the Aggies best start to a season since 2012. USU are receiving votes in both national polls.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK DARREN HALL, SAN DIEGO STATE

Redshirt-Freshman, Cornerback, Pasadena, California / Rancho Cucamonga HS Led an Aztec defense that limited Boise State to only 13 points in a road victory (19-13) last Saturday. SDSU also held the Broncos to 229 yards of total offense, their fewest since Aug. 31, 2012 against Michigan State.

Recorded a career-best nine tackles, including one sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

In Hall’s first defensive snap of the contest, picked off a pass and returned it nine yards to the Broncos 24-yard line. This led to a SDSU field goal, giving the Aztecs a 3-0 lead.

Knocked Boise State out of field goal range with his first collegiate sack late in the first half.