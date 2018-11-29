COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced today its 2018 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners, as chosen by the 12 head coaches and a select media panel. Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien is being honored as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while Fresno State junior linebacker Jeff Allison has been named the MW Defensive Player of the Year. Wyoming junior placekicker Cooper Rothe is the MW Special Teams Player of the Year. Nevada running back Toa Taua has been selected as the MW Freshman of the Year and Matt Wells of Utah State is the MW Coach of the Year.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR BRETT RYPIEN,

SENIOR, QB, BOISE STATE First Boise State player to earn MW Offensive Player of the Year honors since Kellen Moore in 2011. Becomes the 14thquarterback to win the award and first since Colorado State’s Garrett Grayson in 2014. Helped lead the Broncos to their second consecutive MW Football Championship Game and a 10-2 overall record (7-1 MW). Finished the regular season ranked top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns (8th; 29), passing yards (9th; 3,580) completion percentage (10th; 68.8%) and passing yards per game (10th; 298.3). Is the only MW signal-caller to rank in the Conference top 3 in every major passing category. Tied for the MW lead for 300-yard passing performances with seven. Named MW Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 10. Orchestrated the Mountain West’s No. 2 passing attach, averaging 305.9 yards per game. The Broncos also rank second in total offense (468.7). Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist, an award given annually to a player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10. Set Mountain West career records for total passing yards (13,456), completions (1,021) and 300-yard passing games (21).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR JEFF ALLISON

JUNIOR, LB, FRESNO STATE Is the second Fresno State player to earn the MW Defensive Player of the Year honor and first since Phillip Thomas in 2012. Helped lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive MW Football Championship Game appearance and fourth overall. Finished the regular season ranked fourth in the Mountain West with 109 total tackles. This figure leads Fresno State. Ranks sixth in the Mountain West with 9.1 tackles per contest. Led a Fresno State defense that ranks second nationally, limiting opponents to just 13.5 points per game. The Bulldogs defensive unit also led the nation in red zone defense (59.1%), while leading the Mountain West in total defense (321.7) and turnover margin per game (+1.17). Recorded at least 10 tackles in five games this season, including a career-best 17 tackles at Nevada on Oct. 6. Also recorded 5.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – COOPER ROTHE

JUNIOR, PLACEKICKER, WYOMING First Nevada player to earn an “of the year” honor since the Wolf Pack joined the league prior to the 2012 season. Becomes the eighth running back to be named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and first since San Diego State’s Ronnie Hillman in 2010. Led the Wolf Pack with 816 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The 816 rushing yards are 10th-most among freshmen running backs nationally. In the Mountain West, led all freshmen in total rushing yards (816) and rushing yards per game (68.0). Ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards per carry (5.23). Completed four passes for 93 yards on the season, including a 73-yard touchdown pass against Portland State on Aug. 31. Tied for fifth on the team with 20 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. Helped lead Nevada to a 7-5 regular-season record, its best record since 2014 (7-5).

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR TOA TAUA

COACH OF THE YEAR MATT WELLSUTAH STATE Selected as Mountain West Coach of the Year after leading Utah State to a 10-2 overall record, including 7-1 in Conference play. Led the Aggies to their first 10-win season since 2014 and a program record 10-game win streak. Guided one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, ranking top 20 nationally in scoring offense (3rd; 47.2), total offense (11th; 492.5) and passing offense (20th; 288.8). The Aggies were ranked as high as No. 21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 20) and No. 13 in theAssociated PressTop 25 (Nov. 11). This is the second MW Coach of the Year honor for Wells (2013).

NOTABLES Only two student-athletes were repeat MW First Team All-Conference selections from 2017 (Boise State DL Curtis Weaver and Wyoming defensive back Andrew Wingard). Wingard becomes the 16th player overall to be named to the all-conference first team in three consecutive seasons. Boise State has had at least one first team All-Conference offensive lineman in each of its eight seasons in the MW. Utah State head coach Matt Wells is the fifth coach to win MW Coach of the Year honors on multiple occasions. After winning the 2018 MW Freshman of the Year honor, Toa Taua (Nevada – Running Back) is the first major award winner from Nevada. KeeSean Johnson (Fresno State – Wide Receiver) and Tariq Thompson (San Diego State – Defensive Back) are repeat honorees on the second team. Saturday’s MW Championship Game between Fresno State and Boise State will feature 11 first-team selections and seven second-team honorees.

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM

First Team Offense Position Player Class Team QB Brett Rypien ** Sr. Boise State WR Preston Williams Jr. Colorado State WR John Ursua Jr. Hawaii RB Alexander Mattison Jr. Boise State RB Nico Evans Sr. Wyoming TE Josh Oliver Sr. San Jose State OL Ezra Cleveland So. Boise State OL John Molchon Jr. Boise State OL Christian Cronck Sr. Fresno State OL Keith ismael So. San Diego State OL Quinn Ficklin Sr. Utah State PK Cooper Rothe Jr. Wyoming PR/KR SavonScarver So. Utah State

First Team Defense Position Player Class Team DL Jabril Frazier SR. Boise State DL Curtis Weaver* So. Boise State DL Mykal Walker Jr. Fresno State DL Korey Rush Sr. Nevada LB Jeff Allison* Jr. Fresno State LB Malik Reed* Sr. Nevada LB Kyahva Tezino Jr. San Diego State DB Tyler Horton* Sr. Boise State DB Tank Kelly Sr. Fresno State DB Dakari Monroe Sr. San Jose State DB Andrew Wingard** Sr. Wyoming P Ryan Stonehouse So. Colorado State

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM

Second Team Offense Position Player Class Team QB Jordan Love So. Utah State WR Sean Modster Sr. Boise State WR KeeSean Johnson* Sr. Fresno State RB Lexington Thomas Sr. UNLV RB Darwin Thompson Jr. Utah State TE Jared Rice Jr. Fresno State OL Griffin Landrum Sr. Air Force OL Micah St. Andrew Sr. Fresno State OL Aaron Jenkins Sr. New Mexico OL Ryan Pope Sr. San Diego State Ol Roman Andrus Sr. Utah State PK John Baron II Sr. San Diego State PR/KR Marcus Hayes Fr. New Mexico