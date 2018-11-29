Ticker
Mountain West announces 2018 All Conference teams and individual honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced today its 2018 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners, as chosen by the 12 head coaches and a select media panel. Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien is being honored as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while Fresno State junior linebacker Jeff Allison has been named the MW Defensive Player of the Year. Wyoming junior placekicker Cooper Rothe is the MW Special Teams Player of the Year. Nevada running back Toa Taua has been selected as the MW Freshman of the Year and Matt Wells of Utah State is the MW Coach of the Year.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BRETT RYPIEN,
SENIOR, QB, BOISE STATE

First Boise State player to earn MW Offensive Player of the Year honors since Kellen Moore in 2011.

Becomes the 14thquarterback to win the award and first since Colorado State’s Garrett Grayson in 2014.

Helped lead the Broncos to their second consecutive MW Football Championship Game and a 10-2 overall record (7-1 MW).

Finished the regular season ranked top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns (8th; 29), passing yards (9th; 3,580) completion percentage (10th; 68.8%) and passing yards per game (10th; 298.3). Is the only MW signal-caller to rank in the Conference top 3 in every major passing category.

Tied for the MW lead for 300-yard passing performances with seven.

Named MW Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 10.

Orchestrated the Mountain West’s No. 2 passing attach, averaging 305.9 yards per game. The Broncos also rank second in total offense (468.7).

Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist, an award given annually to a player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10.

Set Mountain West career records for total passing yards (13,456), completions (1,021) and 300-yard passing games (21).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JEFF ALLISON
JUNIOR, LB, FRESNO STATE

Is the second Fresno State player to earn the MW Defensive Player of the Year honor and first since Phillip Thomas in 2012.

Helped lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive MW Football Championship Game appearance and fourth overall.

Finished the regular season ranked fourth in the Mountain West with 109 total tackles. This figure leads Fresno State.

Ranks sixth in the Mountain West with 9.1 tackles per contest.

Led a Fresno State defense that ranks second nationally, limiting opponents to just 13.5 points per game. The Bulldogs defensive unit also led the nation in red zone defense (59.1%), while leading the Mountain West in total defense (321.7) and turnover margin per game (+1.17).

Recorded at least 10 tackles in five games this season, including a career-best 17 tackles at Nevada on Oct. 6.

Also recorded 5.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR –

COOPER ROTHE
JUNIOR, PLACEKICKER, WYOMING

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

TOA TAUA
RB, NEVADA

First Nevada player to earn an “of the year” honor since the Wolf Pack joined the league prior to the 2012 season.

Becomes the eighth running back to be named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and first since San Diego State’s Ronnie Hillman in 2010.

Led the Wolf Pack with 816 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The 816 rushing yards are 10th-most among freshmen running backs nationally.

In the Mountain West, led all freshmen in total rushing yards (816) and rushing yards per game (68.0).

Ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards per carry (5.23).

Completed four passes for 93 yards on the season, including a 73-yard touchdown pass against Portland State on Aug. 31.

Tied for fifth on the team with 20 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Helped lead Nevada to a 7-5 regular-season record, its best record since 2014 (7-5).

COACH OF THE YEAR

MATT WELLSUTAH STATE

Selected as Mountain West Coach of the Year after leading Utah State to a 10-2 overall record, including 7-1 in Conference play.

Led the Aggies to their first 10-win season since 2014 and a program record 10-game win streak.

Guided one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, ranking top 20 nationally in scoring offense (3rd; 47.2), total offense (11th; 492.5) and passing offense (20th; 288.8).

The Aggies were ranked as high as No. 21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 20) and No. 13 in theAssociated PressTop 25 (Nov. 11).

This is the second MW Coach of the Year honor for Wells (2013).

NOTABLES

Only two student-athletes were repeat MW First Team All-Conference selections from 2017 (Boise State DL Curtis Weaver and Wyoming defensive back Andrew Wingard).

Wingard becomes the 16th player overall to be named to the all-conference first team in three consecutive seasons.

Boise State has had at least one first team All-Conference offensive lineman in each of its eight seasons in the MW.

Utah State head coach Matt Wells is the fifth coach to win MW Coach of the Year honors on multiple occasions.

After winning the 2018 MW Freshman of the Year honor, Toa Taua (Nevada – Running Back) is the first major award winner from Nevada.

KeeSean Johnson (Fresno State – Wide Receiver) and Tariq Thompson (San Diego State – Defensive Back) are repeat honorees on the second team.

Saturday’s MW Championship Game between Fresno State and Boise State will feature 11 first-team selections and seven second-team honorees.

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST-TEAM

First Team Offense
Position Player Class Team

QB

Brett Rypien **

Sr.

Boise State

WR

Preston Williams

Jr.

Colorado State

WR

John Ursua

Jr.

Hawaii

RB

Alexander Mattison

Jr.

Boise State

RB

Nico Evans

Sr.

Wyoming

TE

Josh Oliver

Sr.

San Jose State

OL

Ezra Cleveland

So.

Boise State

OL

John Molchon

Jr.

Boise State

OL

Christian Cronck

Sr.

Fresno State

OL

Keith ismael

So.

San Diego State

OL

Quinn Ficklin

Sr.

Utah State

PK

Cooper Rothe

Jr.

Wyoming

PR/KR

SavonScarver

So.

Utah State
*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection
First Team Defense
Position Player Class Team

DL

Jabril Frazier

SR.

Boise State

DL

Curtis Weaver*

So.

Boise State

DL

Mykal Walker

Jr.

Fresno State

DL

Korey Rush

Sr.

Nevada

LB

Jeff Allison*

Jr.

Fresno State

LB

Malik Reed*

Sr.

Nevada

LB

Kyahva Tezino

Jr.

San Diego State

DB

Tyler Horton*

Sr.

Boise State

DB

Tank Kelly

Sr.

Fresno State

DB

Dakari Monroe

Sr.

San Jose State

DB

Andrew Wingard**

Sr.

Wyoming

P

Ryan Stonehouse

So.

Colorado State
*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection

2018 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND-TEAM

Second Team Offense
Position Player Class Team

QB

Jordan Love

So.

Utah State

WR

Sean Modster

Sr.

Boise State

WR

KeeSean Johnson*

Sr.

Fresno State

RB

Lexington Thomas

Sr.

UNLV

RB

Darwin Thompson

Jr.

Utah State

TE

Jared Rice

Jr.

Fresno State

OL

Griffin Landrum

Sr.

Air Force

OL

Micah St. Andrew

Sr.

Fresno State

OL

Aaron Jenkins

Sr.

New Mexico

OL

Ryan Pope

Sr.

San Diego State

Ol

Roman Andrus

Sr.

Utah State

PK

John Baron II

Sr.

San Diego State

PR/KR

Marcus Hayes

Fr.

New Mexico
Second Team Defense
Position Player Class Team

DL

Jordan Jackson

So.

Air Force

DL

Kaimana Padello

Jr.

Hawaii

DL

Bryson Bridges

Sr.

San Jose State

DL

Carl Granderson

Sr.

Wyoming

LB

Josh Watson

Sr.

Colorado State

LB

Tipa Galeai

Jr.

Utah State

LB

David Woodward

So.

Utah State

DB

Mike Bell

Jr.

Fresno State

DB

Juju Hughes

Jr.

Fresno State

DB

Tariq Thompson*

So.

San Diego State

DB

Jontrell Rocquemore

Sr.

Utah State

P

Blake Cusick

Jr.

Fresno State
