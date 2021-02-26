Blue-Turf - Mitchell leads No. 22 SDSU past Boise State 78-66 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) After breezing through eight straight wins by an average of 26.4 points, No. 22 San Diego State was brought back to reality by Boise State.

Boise State guard Derrick Alston Jr. (21) reacts after scoring a point during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Matt Mitchell scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and the Aztecs overcame 29 points by Derrick Alston Jr. to beat the Broncos 78-66 on Thursday night for their ninth straight win. Trey Pulliam matched his career high with 18 for SDSU, which blew a 17-point second-half lead before recovering in overtime to take the inside track to repeating as Mountain West Conference regular-season champion. "We knew this kind of game was coming," coach Brian Dutcher said. "It's getting to March, it's getting to conference tournament, it's getting to another hard game with Boise and hopefully if we play well enough, the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the games are probably going to have a feel like this." SDSU (18-4, 12-3) took a half-game lead over Boise State (18-5, 14-4), which had its four-game win streak snapped. On Tuesday, the Mountain West awarded San Diego State a pair of forfeit victories over New Mexico. Those games do not count in SDSU's overall or formal conference record, but will count for seeding and conference championship implications. That means the Aztecs control their own destiny. They host BSU again on Saturday and then finish with a rescheduled game at UNLV on Wednesday night.

Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) controls the ball against San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Alston scored 22 points in the second half, including Boise State's first 11 points, to help bring the Broncos back from a 17-point deficit. BSU used a 14-0 run to pull to 52-51, getting three 3-pointers from Emmanuel Akot and a 3 from Alston. "He just flipped a switch and was a great competitor in the second half and we're going to need every second of that when we play them again," coach Leon Rice said. After Abu Kigab missed two straight inside shots, Alston hit a step-back 3 to tie it at 58 with 1:39 to go. Mitchell converted a three-point play for a 61-58 lead and then hit two free throws with 27 seconds left for a 63-60 lead. RayJ Dennis hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.3 seconds left. Mitchell was called for a charge and the game went to overtime. Mitchell made two shots sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Jordan Schakel, and BSU never recovered. Alston was 0 for 2 in overtime and Boise State, the league's highest-scoring team, had only three points in the extra period. Mitchell said the only thing to do after blowing the 17-point lead was "just look your teammates in the eyes and tell them to dig in. It's something we've done in practice and we've dealt with different types of adversity. Boise State coming back from a 17-point lead was today's type of adversity." The Aztecs fattened up on the conference's second-tier teams during their winning streak and then came out strong against the Broncos.

Boise State forward Mladen Armus (33) keeps the ball inbounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)