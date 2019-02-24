BOISE, Idaho (AP) Sam Merrill had 32 points as Utah State defeated Boise State 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives the lane against Utah State's Neemias Queta. Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Utah State outscored Boise State 6-0 in the final 1:59 of overtime. Earlier, Merrill's 3-point play tied it at 68 with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Utah State's Brock miller goes up for a basket. Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Abel Porter had 16 points for Utah State (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Brock Miller added 11 points. Neemias Queta had 10 points for the visitors.

Utah State's Abel porter drives to the basket during second half action. Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Derrick Alston had 22 points for the Broncos (11-16, 6-8). Justinian Jessup tied a season high with 21 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boise State's Derrick Alston goes up for a basket late in the second half. Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com