Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 16:23:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Merrill lifts Utah St. over Boise St. 78-71 in OT

Rnjkcw69or2pv8d4pnou
Boise State guard Derrick Alston goes up for a basket over Utah State's Sam Merrill.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com
AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Sam Merrill had 32 points as Utah State defeated Boise State 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Ecd0donkrjm3pqzspxzm
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives the lane against Utah State's Neemias Queta.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Utah State outscored Boise State 6-0 in the final 1:59 of overtime. Earlier, Merrill's 3-point play tied it at 68 with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Cwymztgl9tuvjik1pzku
Utah State's Brock miller goes up for a basket.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Abel Porter had 16 points for Utah State (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Brock Miller added 11 points. Neemias Queta had 10 points for the visitors.

Ozmtk5lqpeutvjapblfd
Utah State's Abel porter drives to the basket during second half action.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Derrick Alston had 22 points for the Broncos (11-16, 6-8). Justinian Jessup tied a season high with 21 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lngoe6nigoh4ovly3mqx
Boise State's Derrick Alston goes up for a basket late in the second half.
Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Utah State takes on San Diego State at home on Tuesday. Boise State plays Colorado State at home on Wednesday.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}