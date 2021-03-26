Blue-Turf - Memphis edges out Boise State

DENTON, Texas (AP) Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT on Thursday night.

Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.





Quinones' offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State's 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead. After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2.





Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams' makes.





Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. went to the line with 3.6 seconds left, and made the first before intentionally missing the second. Landers Nolley II made 1 of 2 to regain the three-point lead and Boise State's heave at the buzzer did not hit the rim.