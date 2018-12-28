Mattison Declares for NFL Draft
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State junior running back Alexander Mattison has decided to forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2019 National Football League Draft.
Mattison released in a statement:
“After getting home and sitting down with my family, I have evaluated a variety of factors and I have come to the decision to forego my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft
.I can’t tell you how much the last three years at Boise State have meant to me, being able to grow both as a person and as a football player. Coach Harsin, Coach Marks and all of the Boise State staff have prepared me for this transition and I can’t thank them enough
.I would like to thank my family for supporting my decision to attend Boise State University, which ultimately became one of the best decisions of my life. Their love and support has helped me in the toughest of times and without them I would not be in the position that I am in today.
I would also like to thank all of my teammates, who will forever be my brothers, for all of the memories we shared and for immediately becoming part of my family. I know there are great things in store with the future of Bronco Football.
To Bronco Nation...you provide one of the greatest home-field advantages in all of college football, and your support means more to us players than you could ever know. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I realized this was “Boise’s Team,” and everyone affiliated with this program is grateful.
Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to this point. I hope to make you all proud.”
Were Mattison to be selected, it would mark the sixth-straight season that a Bronco had been drafted after leaving school early. Boise State is one of only 10 programs that will enter the 2019 NFL Draft with a streak of at least five-straight seasons, a list that also includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Stanford, USC and Washington.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2014 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, running back Jay Ajayi was taken in the fifth round (149th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 2015, linebacker Kamalei Correa was tabbed by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (42nd overall) in 2016, running back Jeremy McNichols was picked in the fifth round (162nd overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was selected in the first round this past season by the Dallas Cowbows (19th overall).