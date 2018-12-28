Mattison released in a statement:

“After getting home and sitting down with my family, I have evaluated a variety of factors and I have come to the decision to forego my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft

.I can’t tell you how much the last three years at Boise State have meant to me, being able to grow both as a person and as a football player. Coach Harsin, Coach Marks and all of the Boise State staff have prepared me for this transition and I can’t thank them enough

.I would like to thank my family for supporting my decision to attend Boise State University, which ultimately became one of the best decisions of my life. Their love and support has helped me in the toughest of times and without them I would not be in the position that I am in today.

I would also like to thank all of my teammates, who will forever be my brothers, for all of the memories we shared and for immediately becoming part of my family. I know there are great things in store with the future of Bronco Football.

To Bronco Nation...you provide one of the greatest home-field advantages in all of college football, and your support means more to us players than you could ever know. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I realized this was “Boise’s Team,” and everyone affiliated with this program is grateful.

Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to this point. I hope to make you all proud.”