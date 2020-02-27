LAS VEGAS - Boise State men's basketball suffered a 76-66 loss at UNLV Wednesday, in its regular-season finale. The Broncos closed the game on a 27-11 run, but it was not enough to overcome a slow start.

Justinian Jessup scored 19 second-half points to lead the comeback effort. Jessup hit four three-pointers to break Boise State's single-season three-point record. He now has 93 triples this season, breaking Abe Jackson's mark of 92 from the 2001-02 season, and owns three of the top four single-season three-point performances in school history.

Boise State (19-11, 11-7 MW) shot 25 percent in the first half as UNLV (16-14, 11-6 MW) took a 34-22 lead into the locker room. The Rebels used a 20-6 run early in the second half to take their biggest lead of the game at 60-33.

The Broncos cut the deficit to seven in the game's final minute, but could not come up with a steal to draw any closer. UNLV made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 10-point win.

Alex Hobbs scored 10 points and became the 30th player in Boise State history to reach 1,000 career points. Hobbs scored all 10 of his points in the first half to keep the Broncos in the game.

RJ Williams registered his 10th double-double of the season, and second in a row, with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Boise State will return to Las Vegas next week for the Mountain West Championship. The Broncos are assured a top-five seed in the tournament and will open play Thursday (March 5) at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT in the quarterfinals. Final seeding and pairings will be determined Saturday, when the rest of the league finishes the regular season.