Late basket leads Boise State over Fresno State in OT

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Abu Kigab hit a pair of foul shots with 1:03 remaining in overtime to give Boise State the lead en route to a 68-63 win over Fresno State on Friday night.

The Broncos' Marcus Shaver Jr. made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 53 with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points, with five 3-pointers, and Shaver had 14 points for Boise State (17-4, 8-0 Mountain West Conference), which recorded its 14th consecutive victory. Max Rice added 13 points and Abu Kigab had 11 points.

Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr. tries to drive around Fresno State's Isaiah Hill during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Friday Jan. 28, 2022.
Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr. tries to drive around Fresno State's Isaiah Hill during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Friday Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Orlando Robinson had 21 points for the Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3). Leo Colimerio and Jordan Campbell each had 11 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Boise State defeated Fresno State 65-55 on Dec. 28.

Boise State's Emmanuel Akot goes up for a shot over Fresno State's Jordan Campbell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Friday Jan. 28, 2022.
Boise State's Emmanuel Akot goes up for a shot over Fresno State's Jordan Campbell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Friday Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
