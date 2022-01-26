Kigab Closes Out Bronco Victory Over Cowboys

BOISE, Idaho - The battle of the Mountain West’s last remaining unbeatens in league play lived up to the hype Tuesday, as Boise State prevailed over Wyoming, 65-62, at ExtraMile Arena to extend its winning streak to 13 games. The run ties the longest win streak in program history, set during the 2020-21 season.

“Great crowd, I loved it. They brought the energy and they got us really going. We need that everytime.” Abu Kigab (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Abu Kigab took over for Boise State (16-4, 7-0 MW) to close out the game, scoring seven of his team-high 18 points in the final 1:34. Down by two, Kigab took a Wyoming (15-3, 4-1 MW) defender into the post and knocked down a right-handed turnaround hook shot to tie things up at 60 apiece. On the ensuing Wyoming possession, Kigab drew an offensive foul on reigning MW Player of the Week Hunter Maldonado, then knocked down both ends of a one-and-one to reclaim the lead with under a minute remaining. The Canadian converted three of his four free throw attempts down the stretch. Kigab finished the game 6-of-12 from the field and chipped in a game-high five assists. Wyoming had one more chance to tie the game, taking possession down by three with 11 seconds remaining. Boise State defended the entire length of the floor, keeping the Cowboys from getting a clean look and forcing them to take a timeout with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Wyoming inbounded the ball into the post before kicking it out to Drake Jeffries for a look at the tie, but Kigab closed out on the shot, forcing the miss and securing the Broncos’ seventh conference victory against a Cowboy team that entered the game averaging 78.4 points per contest.

Boise State freshman Degenhart reached double figures for the 10th time in the last 14 games as he added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

The Bronco defense held Wyoming to 16 three-point attempts on the night, tied for the Cowboy’s lowest this season. The win is the Broncos’ eighth win in a row over the Cowboys. Boise State used a 14-2 run in the middle of the second half to build a 54-44 lead with 6:47 left in the game. Naje Smith made two threes and scored all eight of his points during the stretch. Wyoming battled back into the game with a 16-4 run of its own to take a two-point lead with 2:46 remaining, setting up the down-to-the-wire finish. Boise State went 5-8 from the free throw line in the final two minutes and finished the game 13-18 (.722). Over the last two games the Broncos are 22-29 from the charity stripe (.759).

Boise State's Mladen Armus Armus finished the game with eight points and five boards, (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

The Bronco frontcourt duo of Mladen Armus and Tyson Degenhart combined for 22 points and nine rebounds. Armus finished the game with eight points and five boards, while the freshman Degenhart reached double figures for the 10th time in the last 14 games as he added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Armus and Degenhart also teamed up on the defensive end to quiet Wyoming forward Graham Ike late in the game. Ike, the leading scorer in the Mountain West, scored 12 points in the first half and after Armus picked up his fourth foul with 17:47 left, scored seven quick points to reach 19 with 11:07 remaining. He did not score again. Up next for Boise State is a battle against Fresno State this Friday, Jan. 28. In the last meeting between the two the Broncos collected a double-digit win on home court. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. –broncosports.com–

Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State over Wyoming 65-62