BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team has promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Wednesday. The 2020 season will be Kiesau’s fourth with the Broncos, having previously served as wide receivers coach in each of his first three years, and adding co-offensive coordinator to his title in 2019.

“Eric Kiesau did a great job working with our offense this past year, helping us win another conference championship,” Harsin said. “He’s been phenomenal with our wide receivers, but he played quarterback and he’s coached QBs at the highest level. He knows what we’re trying to do, and I’m fired up to see him take this offense, continue to grow and develop it, and help us improve as we try to win another Mountain West Championship.”

Kiesau has previously served as offensive coordinator at Colorado (2009-10), Washington (2012-13) and Fresno State (2016), and was the interim offensive coordinator at Kansas over the final five games of the 2014 season and the interim head coach at Fresno State over the final four games of the 2016 season. He has also previously coached QBs at Washington, Fresno State and Colorado, and assisted with quarterbacks at Alabama while serving as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2015, when the team won the national championship. With Kiesau serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season, the Broncos finished ranked 19th nationally in scoring, averaging 34.7 points per game. His wide receivers combined for a pair of all-league honors this past season, and the Broncos boasted a pair of receivers finishing ranked in the top-100 nationally in receiving yardage for the second-straight year, a feat only 10 schools in the country can claim. The list also includes Alabama, Arkansas State, Baylor, Clemson, Colorado State, Hawaii, Oklahoma, SMU and USC.