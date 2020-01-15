Kiesau Promoted to Offensive Coordinator
BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team has promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Wednesday.
The 2020 season will be Kiesau’s fourth with the Broncos, having previously served as wide receivers coach in each of his first three years, and adding co-offensive coordinator to his title in 2019.
“Eric Kiesau did a great job working with our offense this past year, helping us win another conference championship,” Harsin said. “He’s been phenomenal with our wide receivers, but he played quarterback and he’s coached QBs at the highest level. He knows what we’re trying to do, and I’m fired up to see him take this offense, continue to grow and develop it, and help us improve as we try to win another Mountain West Championship.”
Kiesau has previously served as offensive coordinator at Colorado (2009-10), Washington (2012-13) and Fresno State (2016), and was the interim offensive coordinator at Kansas over the final five games of the 2014 season and the interim head coach at Fresno State over the final four games of the 2016 season.
He has also previously coached QBs at Washington, Fresno State and Colorado, and assisted with quarterbacks at Alabama while serving as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2015, when the team won the national championship.
With Kiesau serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season, the Broncos finished ranked 19th nationally in scoring, averaging 34.7 points per game.
His wide receivers combined for a pair of all-league honors this past season, and the Broncos boasted a pair of receivers finishing ranked in the top-100 nationally in receiving yardage for the second-straight year, a feat only 10 schools in the country can claim. The list also includes Alabama, Arkansas State, Baylor, Clemson, Colorado State, Hawaii, Oklahoma, SMU and USC.
In Kiesau’s debut season with the Broncos (2017), Cedrick Wilson broke the Broncos’ single-season receiving record, picking up 1,511 yards – the second-most in the country. Wilson was named first-team All-Mountain West and was selected in the fifth round of the National Football League Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Throughout his career, Kiesau has overseen prolific offenses and helped develop national award winners that went on to play in the National Football League. In his debut season as a wide receivers coach, he mentored the national leader in receptions at Utah State (Kevin Curtis, 100).
Kiesau worked with future NFL All-Pro DeSean Jackson and future NFL Rookie of the Year Keenan Allen while at California, and he also mentored Marvin Jones, a fifth-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Lavelle Hawkins, a fourth-round selection (2008), and Geoff McArthur, who established the Golden Bears’ career receptions record (202), a mark that was later broken by Allen.
While with Colorado, Kiesau worked with Scotty McKnight, who concluded his career as the Buffaloes’ all-time leader in receptions (219), receiving yards (2,588) and touchdown receptions (22).
As Washington’s offensive coordinator, the Huskies produced a John Mackey Award winner (Austin Saferian-Jenkins), given to the nation’s top tight end, and an All-American running back (Bishop Sankey) that went on to be the first player drafted at his position. The Washington offense also ranked amongst the nation’s elite in both total offense (13th; 499.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (18th; 37.9 points per game).
Originally from Pasadena, Calif., Kiesau graduated from Glendale High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in communications from Portland State, where he started at quarterback. He also garnered All-America accolades while playing at Glendale Community College.
Kiesau and his wife, Wendy, have been married for more than 20 years. They have two children, son Blake and daughter Tayler.