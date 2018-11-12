BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team’s regular-season finale against Utah State will kick at 8:15 p.m. MT and air on either ESPN or ESPN2, the Mountain West and ESPN announced Monday.

The network determination will be made following this weekend’s slate of games.

Boise State controls its own destiny in the chase for a second-straight Mountain West Championship – win its final two games, and the title game will once again be held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Tickets for the Broncos’ match-up against Utah State are on sale now, and can be purchased at BroncoSports.com/tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737.

Boise State rejoined the national rankings this week, checking in at Nos. 23 and 24 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls, respectively. The Broncos’ current five-game winning streak is tied for the 11th-longest active streak in the country.