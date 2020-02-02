News More News
Jessup ties MWC 3s record, Boise State beats Nevada 73-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

BOISE, ID - FEBRUARY 1: Guard Derrick Alston #21 of the Boise State Broncos puts up a shot off the glass during first half action against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena on February 1, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette's conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. Jalen Harris scored eight straight points -- including back-to-back 3-pointers -- during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer.

Jalen Harris, the only Nevada (13-10, 6-5) player to score in double figures, had 30 points.

Feb 1, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) shots a three point basket during the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Jessup tied the Mountain West all time record for three point baskets with BYU Cougars Jimmer Fredette. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)
