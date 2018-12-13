BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 16 points, Alex Hobbs15 and Boise State beat Alabama State 67-57 on Wednesday night.

RJ Williams added 12 points and Zach Haney 11 for the Broncos.

AJ Farrar made a layup with 61 seconds to go before halftime and Gene Davis buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded and Alabama State led 30-25. Fausto Pichardo's hook shot after the break extended the run before the Broncos seized control with 17-0 run. Hobbs and Williams combined to score the first nine points of the run. Later, Jessup made back-to-back 3s and Boise State led 51-36.