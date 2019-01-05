“We are fired up to have Jalil back at Boise State,” Harsin said. “Here’s a guy that really, really wants to be a Bronco and is a perfect fit for our culture and how we do things. He’s played the game at the highest level and been extremely diligent in taking that knowledge and passion for the game to the coaching side.”



Brown was an All-Big 12 cornerback at Colorado and spent six seasons in the NFL. He was the cornerbacks coach at Northern Arizona during the 2018 season.

“The Bronco football program is one with unbelievably high standards on and off the field,” Brown said. “I’m honored by the opportunity to join this staff and coach on The Blue!”

The Lumberjacks led the Big Sky Conference in passing defense (179.7 yards per game) and ranked 13th nationally among FCS schools. NAU also led the Big Sky and was sixth in the country with 17 interceptions. Cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey (first team) and Maurice Davison (third team) were each named All-Big Sky.

This will be the second time Brown is part of the Boise State staff. During the 2017 season, he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach and was a defensive analyst following the season prior to accepting his post at Northern Arizona.

A four-year letterwinner as a cornerback at Colorado (2007-10), Brown received honorable mention All-Big 12 as a fourth-year junior and fifth-year senior. He recorded 167 tackles in his career to go along with six interceptions and 21 passes defended.

Brown was a captain as a senior and was invited to the 2011 Senior Bowl. He was a fourth-round selection (118th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft. During his professional career, he spent time with the Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

He graduated from Colorado in 2010 with a double major in sociology and business management.