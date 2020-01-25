BOISE, Idaho - Boise State men's basketball announced the addition of Donovan Ivory , a transfer from UMass Lowell. Ivory is currently enrolled at Boise State and will be eligible to compete for the Broncos beginning at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.

"Boise State was the right choice for me because from the initial contact the coaches had an interest and belief in me," Ivory said. "They said they were willing to work with me to help me achieve my goals as a player, as well as a student and that was huge for me. My family felt really comfortable sending me here and, at the end of the day, I can see myself growing as a person and as a player under the guidance of the coaching staff here at Boise State."

"Donovan is an athletic player who brings tremendous effort and is a good fit with the culture of our program," said head coach Leon Rice. "He wants to be here because of our reputation for player development and we're excited to get started with him."

Ivory played in three games for the River Hawks as a true freshman last semester.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Ivory is originally from Appleton, Wis. He attended Kaukauna High School, leading the Ghosts to the sectional final as a senior. Ivory was named first-team all-state Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and honorable mention by the Associated Press after averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists in his final prep campaign.