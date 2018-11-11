Udengwu, a 6-foot-7 transfer from San Bernardino Valley Community College, scored five points in the final seven minutes of the game, including the second of two free throws with :54 left to tie the game at 70-70.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Chidi Udengwu hit two free throws as time expired as Idaho State battled back from 18 points down in the second half to spoil Boise State's season opener, 72-70 on Saturday night.

Idaho State trailed by 14 points at intermission and Boise State extended its advantage to as many as 18 points after Zach Haneyscored at the basket to make it 50-32 with 16:45 remaining. Brandon Boyd hit a 3 with 12:17 left to get the Bengals within single digits and Jared Stutzman's 3 with 8:28 remaining cut it to five, 61-56.

The Broncos nursed the lead until Udengwu drew a foul from David Wacker with just under a minute left, hitting the second of two free throws to tie. Alex Hobbs missed a jumper for the lead and Wacker missed two free throws in the final minute before again fouling Udengwu with no time left on the clock.

The loss snaps a 15-game win streak by the Broncos in home openers.

Chier Maker and Stutzman each scored 16 points to lead Idaho State (1-1).

R.J. Williams had 15 points to lead Boise State.