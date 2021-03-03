 Blue-Turf - Fresno State upsets Boise State 67-64
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 01:44:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Fresno State upsets Boise State 67-64

AP
.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Deon Stroud posted 16 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Hill capped the scoring on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 left as Fresno State edged past Boise State 67-64 on Tuesday.

Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr drives the lane to the basket during the second half against Fresno State.
Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr drives the lane to the basket during the second half against Fresno State. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Anthony Holland had 12 points for Fresno State (11-10, 9-10 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Hill had eight points and 10 rebounds.


Emmanuel Akot had 18 points for the Broncos (18-7, 14-6). Derrick Alston Jr. added 12 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 11. Mladen Armus had a career-high five blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.


The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Broncos. Boise State defeated Fresno State 73-51 on Jan. 20.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}