 Blue-Turf - Defense shines as Boise St. beats San Diego St. 42-37
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-23 01:32:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Defense shines as Boise St. beats San Diego St. 42-37

AP
.

SAN DIEGO (AP) Boise State held San Diego State to 37 points on 28.1% shooting en route to a 42-37 win on Saturday night, the Broncos' 12th consecutive victory.

Tyson Degenhart (2) led the Broncos with a game-high 14 points…Degenhart has scored in double figures nine times during Boise State’s 12-game win streak…he has led the Broncos in scoring four times during the streak.
Tyson Degenhart (2) led the Broncos with a game-high 14 points…Degenhart has scored in double figures nine times during Boise State’s 12-game win streak…he has led the Broncos in scoring four times during the streak. (Boise State Athletic Dept.)

Both marks represented season bests for the Broncos.

Tyson Degenhart had 14 points for Boise State, and Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points.

Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds for Boise State (15-4, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).

Marcus Shaver, Jr., (10) who finished with 13 points, knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game with 30 seconds remaining, putting Boise State on top 40-37…Shaver, Jr. also hit a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead with 1.7 seconds remaining against Utah State, Thursday…Shaver, who scored in double figures in 14 of the Broncos’ first 15 games, had finished with less than 10 points in each of the last two games before his 13 points against the Aztecs.
Marcus Shaver, Jr., (10) who finished with 13 points, knocked down his third 3-pointer of the game with 30 seconds remaining, putting Boise State on top 40-37…Shaver, Jr. also hit a 3-pointer to put the Broncos ahead with 1.7 seconds remaining against Utah State, Thursday…Shaver, who scored in double figures in 14 of the Broncos’ first 15 games, had finished with less than 10 points in each of the last two games before his 13 points against the Aztecs. (Boise State Athletic Dept.)

San Diego State totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lamont Butler had 10 points for the Aztecs (10-4, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Nathan Mensah added 10 points and nine rebounds. Matt Bradley had six rebounds.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}