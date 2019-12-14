News More News
Curtis Weaver Receives All-America Honor

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State redshirt junior STUD Curtis Weaver was named to the 2019 CBS Sports All-America First Team, Wednesday.


Boise Sate's Curtis Weaver (99) sacks Portland State QB, Davis Alexander (6). (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Weaver is the only defensive player on the first team from a Group of 5 Conference school. A native of Long Beach, Calif., he leads the Mountain West with 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles-for-loss. His sacks rank fifth nationally and his TFL total is tied for ninth.

The All-America honor was the latest in a stellar 2019 campaign for Weaver. He captured the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-Mountain West First Team honors. In addition, he was one of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award, a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and a Midseason All-American by The Athletic.

Weaver has recorded at least one sack in eight games this season, and tied the Boise State single-season record with four against Portland State.

The Broncos captured their fourth Mountain West title and face Washington in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21.

