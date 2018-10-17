Nevada, the defending regular season champions, was picked to repeat with 207 points and 18 first-place votes. The defending tournament champions, San Diego State, was chosen to finish second thanks to 188 points and one first-place vote.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Boise State men's basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West Men's Basketball Preseason Poll. The predicted order of finish along with the Preseason All-MW team was voted on by media members who cover the league.

New Mexico (153 points) was selected third while Boise State garnered 139 points in fourth. Fresno State was right behind the Broncos in fifth with 138 points. UNLV (122 points) was picked sixth to round out the top-six teams in the league.

Now in his ninth season, head coach Leon Rice brings back nine returners (two starters) from a 2017-18 team that finished 23-9 and took second place in the Mountain West with a 13-5 league record.

Rice and the Broncos have been picked to take fifth or better in the preseason poll in each of the last six seasons. More significantly, Boise State is the only team in the conference to have finished in the top three in each of the last four seasons.

Caleb Martin was picked to repeat as Player of the Year, headlining an all-conference team that included three Wolf Pack players.