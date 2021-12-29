Clutch Buckets, Stout Defense Lift Broncos

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State used a 17-5 run to close out a 65-55 win against Fresno State in the Mountain West opener for both teams Tuesday, at ExtraMile Arena. Marcus Shaver, Jr. led the Broncos with 18 points, including scoring or assisting on nine of the 17 points during the late run.

Boise State (10-4, 1-0 MW) saw its 10-point halftime advantage trimmed to six midway through the second half. Then Fresno State (10-4, 0-1 MW) went on an 8-0 run to take a 50-48 lead with 6:12 left before Shaver took over.

On the next Bronco possession, he slipped a pass to Mladen Armus for a dunk to tie the game. Shaver then knocked down a pull-up jumper and hit a deep three-pointer to push Boise State's advantage to 55-50 with 4:10 to go.

Emmanuel Akot scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Five came during the closing run. A three-pointer and a jumper in the lane on consecutive possessions staked Boise State to a nine-point advantage with just over two minutes to play.

The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to six with 1:37 left, but Shaver and Armus connected again to give the game a blue and orange exclamation mark. After running the shot clock down, Shaver operated around an Armus screen and spun a twirling bounce pass to a rolling Armus for a two-handed flush.