Clutch Buckets, Stout Defense Lift Broncos
BOISE, Idaho - Boise State used a 17-5 run to close out a 65-55 win against Fresno State in the Mountain West opener for both teams Tuesday, at ExtraMile Arena. Marcus Shaver, Jr. led the Broncos with 18 points, including scoring or assisting on nine of the 17 points during the late run.
Boise State (10-4, 1-0 MW) saw its 10-point halftime advantage trimmed to six midway through the second half. Then Fresno State (10-4, 0-1 MW) went on an 8-0 run to take a 50-48 lead with 6:12 left before Shaver took over.
On the next Bronco possession, he slipped a pass to Mladen Armus for a dunk to tie the game. Shaver then knocked down a pull-up jumper and hit a deep three-pointer to push Boise State's advantage to 55-50 with 4:10 to go.
Emmanuel Akot scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Five came during the closing run. A three-pointer and a jumper in the lane on consecutive possessions staked Boise State to a nine-point advantage with just over two minutes to play.
The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to six with 1:37 left, but Shaver and Armus connected again to give the game a blue and orange exclamation mark. After running the shot clock down, Shaver operated around an Armus screen and spun a twirling bounce pass to a rolling Armus for a two-handed flush.
Armus finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
The victory pushes Boise State's win streak to seven games to close out the 2021 calendar. The Broncos have not allowed more than 60 points to any opponent during the win streak. They have limited nine opponents to fewer than 60 points on the season.
Boise State went on a 16-4 run to take a 29-19 lead late in the first half. The teams traded three-pointers to close the period and the Broncos led 35-25 at halftime.
Orlando Robinson scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to spark Fresno State's comeback bid. Robinson scored six straight points during the Bulldogs' 8-0 run that saw them take a brief lead. Boise State allowed him to take just one more shot the rest of the game.
Boise State hits the road for its next game, Jan. 1 at Wyoming. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.