Che Evans Trims His List, UF Still In The Mix
Dulaney (MD) High School four-star small forward Che Evans has cut his list down to 10 schools.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder revealed his top 10 to GatorsTerritory.com on Monday (in alphabetical order): Boise State, Boston College, Florida, Georgetown, Long Beach State, Ohio State, Rutgers, TCU, Texas Tech and UCLA.
The Gators have been heavily involved with the No. 65 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 for the class of 2020 for more than a year.
“I hear from Florida’s whole staff at least twice a week or more,” Evans said. “They tell me to watch how they play, and ‘watch us win.’”
Evans said he is enjoying the recruiting process but decided to trim his list now so that he can focus more on school, getting better as a player and developing relationships with the coaches of the schools that he is most interested in attending.
“It's great yet it can become draining with the calls, which is why I'm concentrating on schools that I have most interest,” he said.
A true student-athlete, Evans is working as hard off the court as he is on the court.
“I'm currently registered to the Eligibility Clearing House and I have already taken a SAT,” said Evans. “I'm sure I did well. My GPA currently stands at 3.5 mostly Honors in Core credits.”
While Evans doesn’t have a firm timetable in mind for a decision on where he’ll attend college, he is giving it some thought.
“Definitely after High School after I get more visits out the way,” he said. “I’m not certain if it will be before AAU season.”
In terms of your recruiting process, who will you look for advice?
“Both parents (Anika Middleton and Che Evans Sr.), and my Godfather/AAU Coach with Team Melo (Dwayne Wise). My High School Coach (Matt Lochte) is also part of my basketball circle, and he really supports me on and off the court,” said Evans.
Evans gave a brief comment on why each school made his top 10 list:
Boise State: Head Coach (Leon) Rice and assistant coach (Chris) Acker produced a pro in Chandler Hutchinson, who was similar to me in size and skill. They view me as a player who fits well in their system, and they think I can develop into a pro within two-years with how they develop wings.
Boston College: Coach Spinelli showed me love early in my recruitment. Watched them beat Duke and they are turning out pros.
Florida: The head coach and whole staff recruited me. Love how their wings have freedom to isolate as well catch and shoot. Noah Locke is like a big bro, who keeps in touch. Can’t wait to visit.
Georgetown: Patrick Ewing made me a priority recruit. I love his personality, and he loves big guards that are versatile. His experience as a Pro and overall his hands on approach I really love.
Long Beach State: Coach (Myke) Scholl knows my uncle who was a College All-American at George Washington (Kwame Evans). He has a good friend in Demetrius Mims from our AAU program. I’m definitely gonna [sic] give them a look.
Ohio State: They have come on really strong as of late. Since they were able to make contact, they stayed consistent and recently visited me at my High School. After seeing me up close, and my ability to score, they are making me a priority wing for 2020 class.
Rutgers: They really recruited me, and it's a situation where the whole Staff has shown me where I can fit in. After visiting, I can see where I can impact.
TCU: Ryan Miller came to Dulaney and offered me early. I will never forget that. He was there at 15U on the EYBL watching me, and I enjoyed my unofficial there.
Texas Tech: I love the underdog. They presently have Tariq Owens who is from our AAU program, and Coach Beard has made me a priority for 2020. They have also shown they get kids at my position to the Pros, such as Zhaire Smith.
UCLA: They recruited me since June after hearing I did well at Pangos All American Camp in Cali. They call at least 3 times a week. I took unofficial there and loved seeing there Pros give back and come back.
GATORS TERRITORY REACTION
Evans has been a high priority recruit for Florida for more than a year. The staff kept a watchful eye on Evans during the travel team season and has made trips to Maryland to visit with Evans at his school. Something we expect to continue once his season begins. Evans averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists per game during his sophomore season at Dulaney. He is a big time prospect with a high ceiling.