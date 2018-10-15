The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder revealed his top 10 to GatorsTerritory.com on Monday (in alphabetical order): Boise State, Boston College, Florida, Georgetown, Long Beach State, Ohio State, Rutgers, TCU, Texas Tech and UCLA.

The Gators have been heavily involved with the No. 65 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 for the class of 2020 for more than a year.

“I hear from Florida’s whole staff at least twice a week or more,” Evans said. “They tell me to watch how they play, and ‘watch us win.’”

Evans said he is enjoying the recruiting process but decided to trim his list now so that he can focus more on school, getting better as a player and developing relationships with the coaches of the schools that he is most interested in attending.

“It's great yet it can become draining with the calls, which is why I'm concentrating on schools that I have most interest,” he said.

A true student-athlete, Evans is working as hard off the court as he is on the court.

“I'm currently registered to the Eligibility Clearing House and I have already taken a SAT,” said Evans. “I'm sure I did well. My GPA currently stands at 3.5 mostly Honors in Core credits.”

While Evans doesn’t have a firm timetable in mind for a decision on where he’ll attend college, he is giving it some thought.

“Definitely after High School after I get more visits out the way,” he said. “I’m not certain if it will be before AAU season.”

In terms of your recruiting process, who will you look for advice?

“Both parents (Anika Middleton and Che Evans Sr.), and my Godfather/AAU Coach with Team Melo (Dwayne Wise). My High School Coach (Matt Lochte) is also part of my basketball circle, and he really supports me on and off the court,” said Evans.