Blue-Turf - Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney

 Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 13:23:22 -0600') }} basketball

Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney

AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) Desmond Cambridge Jr. had a season-high 31 points as fifth-seeded Nevada topped fourth-seeded Boise State 89-82 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Nevada forward Robby Robinson, left, and Boise State guard RayJ Dennis (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Grant Sherfield had 26 points for Nevada (16-9). Warren Washington added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Coleman had seven rebounds and five assists. The Wolf Pack will face No. 1 seed San Diego State in the semifinals on Friday.


Nevada scored 51 first-half points, a season high for the team.


Devonaire Doutrive had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (18-8). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had 15 points.

