Blue-Turf - Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

Now the wait begins for Boise State. Syracuse and Michigan State, too.

Players on the Boise State bench watch during the final minutes of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

All three of those teams lost in their conference tournaments Thursday, and while each has reasons to think it will be selected for the NCAA Tournament, that's now out of their hands. Michigan State seems to be in the best shape of those teams after notching big victories over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan toward the end of the regular season, but Tom Izzo's team was bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 68-57 loss to Maryland. The Spartans are seeking their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Syracuse had a chance to take some of the stress out of Selection Sunday with a win over top-seeded Virginia in the ACC Tournament, but the Cavaliers prevailed 72-69 on Reece Beekman's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We should be in the tournament,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “Whether we get in the tournament or not, you never know. But just looking at the profile and watching us play, we should be in the tournament. I mean, I don’t want to discuss it really and look through everything, but we’ve got a really good team, I think.”

Boise State coach Leon Rice watches the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State dropped its fourth game in a row, bowing out of the Mountain West Tournament with an 89-82 loss to Nevada. Thursday was supposed to be the day Duke had a chance to play its way back into serious bubble conversation in a matchup against Florida State, but the Blue Devils are now done for the season. That game against the Seminoles was canceled when Duke had to pull out of the ACC Tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test. That ends the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances.