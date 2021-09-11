Football in the times of Covid

The fight song trombones off the field. Late arrivals crowd the entries. Orange pom-poms flutter in the fist. A band tunnel forms...

Boise...State Boise...State Boise...State Boise...State Boise...State

A huge blue flag unfurls across the white-clad undergrads in the student section. Pomp. Revelry. Fanaticism. Confident terms sewn into the fabric of college football. A sweat, a smoke and a breeze from today’s thunderstorms. Fireworks! Flames! Football!

Do not underscore the underlying trends, the full hospitals, the rising death tolls. A superspreader event as the University throws against the throes of the infected. A distraction for sure, but what else? What bodies will leave tonight in lesser form? Who cares? Who wins? I take my place among the reporters scribbling notes in the old fashion. Paper, pen, ringed binding. Cannons. A kickoff…

Boise State offensive lineman, Ben Dooley carries the American flag onto the field as the Broncos take the field Friday night. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

BSU Extracts Win From Miners

In their first home tilt of the 2021 season, the Boise State Broncos scored 3 touchdowns on 3 consecutive plays in the second quarter to strip the hopes of the visiting University of Texas El Paso Miners.

The scoring spree left BSU (1-1, 0-0 MW) up 41-13 at the half, essentially sealing the game at the halfway mark. The game slowly ran dry with a 54-13 final. This is the first win of Andy Avalos head coaching career.

The 3 scores in 3 plays started with a 10-yard George Holani TD run to finish a steady drive. UTEP (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) then ran one disastrous play after a poor kickoff return, a sack/strip/recovery by Demitri Washington and Shane Irwin (recovered by Homedale native Scott Matlock) which led to an Andrew Van Buren 3-yard TD run. Following a 3-and-out, Bachmeier hit Stefan Cobbs for a 61-yard touchdown pass. They ran a slick RPO (run-pass-option), faking the inside run to Cyrus Habibi-Likio to pull in the linebackers, Bachmeier hit Cobbs for a 61-yard slant route. In real time, BSU notched scores in less than 5 minutes.

Boise State wide receiver, Khalil Shakir spins away from UTEP linebacker, Tyrice Knight after making a catch during first half action Friday night in Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos went on to defeat the Miners 54-13. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

That was Cobbs’ second touchdown of the game. He earlier ignited the late-arriving crowd in the first quarter by receiving a booming punt at his own 19-yard line. Cobbs zoomed left, utilized one clean, patient block by Rodney Robinson who sealed the edge and freed the redshirt junior from Fort Worth, Texas. Cobbs slipt thru a trio of downfield blocks and swiftly ran 81 total yards for the first touchdown of the game. BSU led 10-3.

Let’s take a moment to consider the special teams. To score in a hurry makes the day go better. Defense forces a 3 and out (as the stadium slowly fills). The special teams rallied the crowd, a full roar. A punt return isn’t the only way to get that sort of roar, but is unique in its ability to suddenly, unexpectedly whip the white-shirted crowd into its frenzy. Large numbers of people still waiting in the line to get in again missed the early touchdown.

BSU sophomore placekicker Jonah Dalmas (Meridian High) made all 4 of his field goals (39, 27, 29, 34) and all of his PATs.

The fans were also treated to the first action from “Blitz” the new tee dog for the Broncos. This spry pupper received a raucous applause in his first action. The kid howls. And he can lay down too! At one point the pup failed to find the tee and sat, then located his tee and sprinted back to the sideline. What fun. The crowd went nuts.

Boise State quarterback, Hank Bachmeier throws a pass against UTEP Friday night. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

The roar continued following the big punt return for a TD. Back to back false starts on the Miners put them in a 3rd and 13 situation, but a blown coverage left Reynaldo Flores wide open for a 31-yard gain to quiet the crowd. A big play like that shifts momentum. The Miners would go on to collect 4 more first downs on the drive, 3 from redshirt sophomore Gavin Hardison, who hit timely throws to move his team downfield. Hardison finished the first quarter 6-for-8 for 85 yards, but struggled thereafter. Hardison finished 15-of 24, 223 yards, a score and 3 INTs. He also didn’t play the 4th quarter.

The Miners were stuft on repeated plays on the goalline and chose to kick a 21-yard field goal by Gavin Baechle, his second of the game to make it 10-6 BSU. JL Skinner made the final tackle on the drive. Skinner, a 6-4 Junior out of Point Loma High School in San Diego, has flown mighty in the first 2 games of the season. His fill and square have made him a true safety net for the Broncos.

Senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir cut the mountain for the Broncos, with 161 yards on 6 first-half grabs (he caught one more for 5 yards in the third quarter). He is the most dynamic player on the field. Yes, he made plays with slick route-running, and made 1-handed magical plays, but also brought in a grab to set up the half’s final score that you might call ‘ugly’. He ran a left-hash seam route and junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier slightly underthrew the pass in man coverage (then got roughed on the pass). Shakir slowed his route, boxed out the defender and brought the catch in despite being held on the play. Van Buren scored from a yard out to finish the drive off.

On an earlier drive, BSU sped downfield, with the aid of a pass interference call and an incredible 1-handed catch by the school’s best weapon in Shakir. On the catch, Shakir ran the left sideline, leapt high and caught the ball with only his right hand as he came down. The play placed No. 4 in the SportsCenter Top-10 plays Friday. The 23-yard pass was the highlight of the drive, which stalled on a 1 yard run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio and a pair of missed passes by Bachmeier. Dalmas would hit a 39 yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Boise State running back, George Holani scores a touchdown Friday night against UTEP. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

BSU forced 6 turnovers to undermine UTEP. The most dramatic came late in the second quarter. UTEP had moved the ball well with a 24-yard pass to Cowing, a roughing the passer call, and an 11-yard strike to Trent Thompson putting them on the doorstep. Buuut, Seyi Oladipo intercepted the out route in the end zone and returned it to midfield. He tried a little shake ‘n’ bake and fumbled out of bounds, but BSU retained possession. Oladipo intercepted a second Hardison pass in the third quarter on a tipped ball by Markell Reed to set up BSU In plus territory, but that drive found no gold during a goal-line stand by UTEP.

The two teams exchanged turnovers on back to back plays in the second quarter. Tyreque Jones intercepted Hardison and then Octavius Evans caught a Bachmeier pass and was stript by Miner Dennis Barnes, a Junior out of Jefferson City, Missouri, and fumbled to Tyrece Knight of UTEP. The teams exchanged turnovers and The Miners found themselves right where they left off on the previous drive, taking over at midfield.

UTEP watched 2 drives stall in the red zone in the first half. They had early success on the ground with Ronald Awatt on the outside edge of the offensive formation. Awatt had 26 yards rushing on 3 carries on one early field-goal drive. Awatt was largely stymied for the remainder of the game and finished with 15 carries for 44 yards.



Boise State's Shane irwin (55) forces a Miner fumble Friday night in Albertsons Stadium. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

Ryan Whimpey, a 5th-year senior from San Clemente, Calif. clobbered Awatt on a back-out sprint in the first half, forcing an incompletion. Hardison kind of hung him out to dry and Whimpey brought in the laundry. Whimpey made 8 tackles in the game. Later in the 3rd quarter, Whimpey would be disqualified for a targeting penalty on a similar play. He will be ineligible until the second half of next week’s game against Oklahoma State.

The BSU Defense gave its offense a short field over and over in the game. It forced 6 turnovers. JL Skinner forced 2 fumbles.

After a second quarter timeout, UTEP QB Hardison hit Jacob Cowing for 48 yards to score and bring the Miners closer at 31-13. Cowing came open over the middle, and broke 2 tackles (or rather 2 Broncos badly missed 2 tackles) and Cowing took advantage of downfield blocks to score. Cowing led UTEP in receiving, with a 6-112-1 line.

The second half was largely a trip through the washplant. BSU got started with a long return on the opening kickoff, tacked on a facemask penalty, and a 3-play TD drive put BSU up 48-13. The drive finished on a play-action pass, with Bachmeier finding tight end Tyneil Hopper drifting left to right across the backside of the formation. He was wide open and Bachmeier dropt the pass smoothly to the redshirt junior out of Roswell, Georgia.

Boise State running back, Isaiah Bradford runs the ball Friday night against UTEP. (Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com)

The starters were gone by the fourth quarter. Jack Sears finished the game at quarterback for the Broncos. Bachmeier finished the game 17-of-24 for 340 yards and the 2 scores (Cobbs and Hopper).

Bachmeier’s game was not perfect. Some of his misses were bad. On one play, he could have easily hit Shakir for a large gain right, but instead threw into double coverage to the deep left. He didn’t throw any interceptions and moved the team well. Bigger questions will be asked next week.

Skinner forced 2 fumbles in the game and led the team with 9 tackles. Oladipo made 2 interceptions to thwart any chance of a Miner comeback. Caleb Biggers broke up 2 passes to help stifle the Miners’ operation.

Six running backs carried for BSU, along with both QBs. They didn’t exactly struggle to run the ball (121 rush yards) but it was the passing game (Shakir in particular) that led the way.

Boise State hosts Oklahoma State next Saturday (9.18.21) at Albertsons Stadium at 7 p.m.