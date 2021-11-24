Broncos Roll Past Temple

CHARLESTON, S.C. -Ball movement and balanced scoring lifted Boise State to an 82-62 victory against Temple Friday, at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Broncos dished out a season-high 25 assists on 32 field goals and six players scored at least eight points.

Boise State (2-2) scored 15 points in the first five minutes and extended its lead the rest of the first half. Naje Smith beat the halftime buzzer with a three-pointer to give the Broncos a 43-28 lead going into the break. It was their eighth triple of the half.

The second half started with more of the same. Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive connected on back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead to 21 with 16:56 to play.

Emmanuel Akot continued his torrid start to the season, registering team highs of 16 points and six assists. Akot was 4-for-6 from three-point range. His final triple gave the Broncos their biggest lead of the day at 71-37 with 9:14 left.

In two games at the Charleston Classic, Akot is averaging 20 points per game and shooting 10-for-15 from beyond the arc.