Broncos Roll Past Temple
CHARLESTON, S.C. -Ball movement and balanced scoring lifted Boise State to an 82-62 victory against Temple Friday, at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Broncos dished out a season-high 25 assists on 32 field goals and six players scored at least eight points.
Boise State (2-2) scored 15 points in the first five minutes and extended its lead the rest of the first half. Naje Smith beat the halftime buzzer with a three-pointer to give the Broncos a 43-28 lead going into the break. It was their eighth triple of the half.
The second half started with more of the same. Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive connected on back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead to 21 with 16:56 to play.
Emmanuel Akot continued his torrid start to the season, registering team highs of 16 points and six assists. Akot was 4-for-6 from three-point range. His final triple gave the Broncos their biggest lead of the day at 71-37 with 9:14 left.
In two games at the Charleston Classic, Akot is averaging 20 points per game and shooting 10-for-15 from beyond the arc.
The Broncos were 12-for-23 from three-point range as a team. Of the team's 82 points, 36 came on three-pointers, 36 came in the paint and six came at the free throw line.
Kigab matched Akot for the team lead and set a career high with six assists. He also chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Naje Smith (9) and Pavle Kuzmanovic (8) combined for 17 of Boise State's 26 bench points.
Boise State will play for fifth place Sunday, against Ole Miss or Elon. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT on ESPN2.