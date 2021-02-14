Blue-Turf - Broncos Rally to Sweep Rebels

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. matched his season high with 27 points, Boise State coach Leon Rice collected a program-record 214th win and the Broncos edged UNLV 61-59 on Saturday night.

Alston finished the night with 27, matching his season high. He made 6-of-8 three-pointers, matching his career high for made triples. (Boise State Athletics)

David Jenkins Jr.'s 3-pointer pulled UNLV to 60-59 with 13 seconds remaining. Bryce Hamilton forced a Broncos' turnover, but Caleb Grill missed a jumper. Devonaire Doutrive added a free throw for Boise State to end it.



Rice's 214th career victory came in his 346th game leading the Broncos. He passed Bobby Dye for the most all-time wins on the same night he tied Dye for the most games coached at Boise State. (Boise State Athletics)

Rice, in his 11th season at Boise State, surpassed Bobby Dye (1983-1995). Alston Jr. hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and Doutrive finished with nine points. Mladen Armus added eight points and 13 rebounds for Boise State (16-4, 12-3 Mountain West Conference).

Boise State's Devonaire Doutrive goes up for a basket during second half action against UNLV. (Boise State Athletics)