Blue-Turf - Broncos Ink 15 During Day One of Early Signing Period

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff signed 15 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Wednesday.

The class is comprised of individuals from Texas (five), California (four) Colorado (three), Arizona (one), Connecticut (one) and Oklahoma (one). Eight of the individuals play on the offensive side of the ball, including three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, a quarterback and a tight end. Defensively, Boise State signed seven players, including three linebackers, two safeties, one defensive lineman and one STUD. All 15 signees will join the Broncos as freshmen in 2021. A complete look at the signees, including a full roster and biographical information, can be found below:

Joseph Amos // OL // 6-6 // 320 // Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…top 100 recruit as his position nationally (No. 71), per ESPN…started at both guard and tackle as a prep…helped Lancaster reach the Texas 5A D-1 state quarterfinals last season…Lancaster is undefeated entering the playoffs this season…attends same high school as current Boise State wide receivers CT Thomas and Latrell Caples.

Kaden Dudley // WR // 6-0 // 190 // Monument, Colo. (Palmer Ridge HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated the No. 8 recruit in Colorado per ESPN, and No. 11 in the state per 247Sports…rated one of the top 100recruits at his position (athlete) in the country by 247Sports (No. 85) and ESPN (No.92)…earned CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First-Team honors...in seven games during his senior season, he recorded 28 receptions for 389 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown...on special teams, he returned four punts for 109 yards(27.3/return)...helped Palmer Ridge High School win its third-straight 3A Colorado State Championship in 2019.

Taylen Green // QB // 6-6 // 215 // Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 95)…top 100 in Dallas Morning News area rankings…led Lewisville to the District 6-6A playoffs each of the last two seasons…as a junior, threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions…added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground…added over2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns this season…member of track & field team…school recorder holder in the long jump.

Ahmed Hassanein // DL // 6-4 // 270 // Anaheim, Calif. (Loara HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top recruits at his position nationally per 247Sports (No. 84)…grew up in Egypt…ranked No. 1 in Egypt and No. 14 in Africa for his age group in CrossFit…first season of competitive football was 2019…Garden Grove League Lineman of the Year and All-CIF selection.

Jai Jones // LB // 5-11 // 232 // Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 16 nationally at his position per ESPN, and No. No. 42 nationally per 247Sports…rated as one of the top100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 94)…three-year starter…helped team reach state playoffs each season…father JJ played in the NFL (New Orleans Saints)…Sports Illustrated All-America candidate…South Oak Cliff is tie for first in Texas and tied for15th nationally in producing NFL players according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Cord Kringlen // OL // 6-5 // 290 // Broomfield, Colo. (Holy Family HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 16 recruit in Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 22 in the state per ESPN…two-way lineman…helped Holy Family reach state playoffs as a senior.

Matthew Lauter // TE // 6-4 // 222 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports ESPN…rated No. 42 at his position nationally per ESPN…during his junior season, recorded 20 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns...averaged 15.8 yards per catch…made 47 tackles on defense and returned an interception for a score…also punted for Torrey Pines.

Eric McAlister // WR // 6-4 // 190 // Azle, Texas (Azle HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and RIvals…rated as one of the top 100recruits at his position nationally (No. 67) per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100recruits in the state of Texas per 247Sports (No. 60)…in his senior season, grabbed70 receptions for 1,498 yards (21.4 yards/game) and 20 touchdowns...led his team to a second-straight district title in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,449 yards and 23touchdowns...had a touchdown reception in 11 of 12 games and six 100-yardperformances…voted first-team all-district and Class 5A AP first-team all-state.

Marco Notarainni // LB // 6-3 // 220 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star prospect per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 39 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 89 at his position per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 prospects in California per ESPN (No. 88)…two-way player as a linebacker and tight end…also played lacrosse…All-Avocado League linebacker...notched 83stops, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions as a junior.

Oluseyi Oladipo // S // 5-11 // 185 // Centennial, Colo. (Eaglecrest HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 15 per ESPN…rated No. 87 at his position nationally per 247Sports…named 2019-20 CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First Team…two-sport athlete, competing in football and basketball...Prep Redzone Colorado ranked him as the No. 4 defensive back and No. 23 overall prospect…made45 tackles and has three interceptions as a sophomore…added a pair of picks and averaged 9.5 tackles per game as a junior…kick returner.

Mason Randolph // OL // 6-4 // 305 // Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)HIGH SCHOOL CAREERThree-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 40 at his positionnationally per 247Sports, and No. 49 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100prospects in the state of California per Rivals (No. 66), 247Sports (No. 70) and ESPN(No. 72)…helped team captured Crestview League title as a junior…current BroncosMichael Callahan (RS-FR, DL) and Nathan Cardona (FR, OL) also attended YorbaLinda.

Jalen Richmond // WR // 6-1 // 175 // Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports, and No. 27 per ESPN…top-ranked wide receiver in Arizona according to MaxPreps...in nine games his senior season, Richmond recorded 37 receptions for634 yards and seven touchdowns...caught 41 passes for 725 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season to help lead his team to a 13-0 record and secure an Arizona Open Division State Championship.

Rejhan Tatum // LB // 6-2 // 225 // Del City, Okla. (Del City HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 30 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 72 per ESPN…rated as the No. 13 prospect in Oklahoma per ESPN, and No. 14 per 247Sports…as a junior, recorded 125 tackles, including four sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.

Zion Washington // S // 6-2 // 200 // Frisco, Texas (Reedy HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 78 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 85 per 247Sports…played on both sides of the ball in high school as a WR/DB combo...recorded 43 tackles (31 solo), including four tackles for a loss, his senior season...forced two fumbles, recovering one, and also logged an interception...on the offensive side, he carried the ball 28 times for 213 yards (7.6yards/carry) and two touchdowns.