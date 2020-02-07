BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team added five individuals to its 2020 recruiting class, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Wednesday. The Broncos signed 15 during the early signing period, bringing this year’s class total to 20.

Boise State added three prep standouts and two transfers, Wednesday.

From the high school ranks, the Broncos picked up quarterback Cade Fennegan (Dallas, Texas), offensive lineman Kyle Juergens (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and wide receiver Cole Wright (Carlsbad, Calif.). Cornerback Jonathan Earl (Concord, N.C.) is a junior college transfer from Golden West College, and linebacker Brock Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) is a graduate transfer from North Carolina State. In all, 11 members of the class are on the defensive side of the ball, and nine will play offense. A majority of the class can be found in the trenches, with Boise State signing four each along the offensive and defensive lines. The Broncos also added to their secondary, signing three cornerbacks and three safeties. The remainder of the class can be found at tight end (two), wide receiver (two), linebacker (one) and quarterback (one).



The Five new recruits that signed on National LOI Day are:

COLE WRIGHT

WR ∙ 6‐0 ∙ 175 ∙ Carlsbad, Calif. (Carlsbad HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Rated a three‐star prospect by 247Sports…hauled in 71 receptions for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior...averaged 98 yards a game and 16.6 yards per reception...caught 36 passes for 758 yards and seven scores as a junior.

JONATHAN EARL CB ∙ 6‐3 ∙ 195 ∙ Concord, N.C. (Cox Mill HS / Golden West College) GOLDEN WEST COLLEGE CAREER SOPHOMORE (2019): Made the switch to cornerback and played in 10 games, recording 43 tackles…also hauled in two interceptions and forced a fumble.

FRESHMAN (2018): Played in 10 games, primarily as a wide receiver…caught 22 passes for 349 yards…tied for the team high with six touchdown receptions…defensively, recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble.

KYLE JUERGENS

OL ∙ 6‐5 ∙ 260 ∙ San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (St. Margaret’s Episcopal School) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Three‐star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 70 at his position nationally by ESPN, and No. 74 by 247Sports…played on both sides of the line in high school...made 21 tackles, including 5.5 for‐loss and 1.5 sacks as a junior...added a pair of sacks among his 34 tackles as a senior.

BROCK MILLER

LB ∙ 6‐3 ∙ 238 ∙ Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Carroll Catholic HS / NC State) NC STATE CAREER

RS JUNIOR (2019): Started 11 of 12 games, recording 40 tackles (23 solo) on the season…included were 7.0 for‐loss and a sack.

RS SOPHOMORE (2018): Played in 13 games, including two starts…registered 22 tackles (13 solo) and a fumble recovery.

RS FRESHMAN (2017): Saw action on special teams in six games before a shoulder injury ended his season…registered five tackles (three solo).

FRESHMAN (2016): Named the Wolfpack’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year…redshirt season. HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Rated the No. 66 outside linebacker nationally, and the No. 9 prospect in Florida, by Scout.com…during his final prep campaign, ranked second nationally with 65.0 tackles‐for‐loss, and ninth nationally with 25.0 sacks…in all, registered 139 tackles en route to first‐team all‐state honors (3A)…offensively, rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 24 passes for 229 yards and three TDs…as a junior, recorded 118 tackles, including 24.0 for‐loss and 9.0 sacks…as a receiver, caught 15 passes for 211 yards and four TDs.

CADE FENNEGAN

QB ∙ 6‐2 ∙ 175 ∙ Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson HS) HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Joins the Broncos following a two‐year LDS mission to Argentina...Woodrow Wilson High School's winningest quarterback, and career leader in passing yards (6,454), touchdowns (94), and completions...also ran for 18 touchdowns in his career...spent three seasons as the starting quarterback...named District 12‐5A MVP following both his junior and senior seasons, after leading the Wildcats to consecutive District 12‐5A titles (2016‐17)...threw for 1,947 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior...as a junior, threw for 2,965 yards and 45 scores.