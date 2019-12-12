The recently-hot-shooting Boise State men's basketball team cooled off Wednesday in a 69-56 loss at Tulsa. The Broncos (5-4) shot 6-for-29 from three-point range (20.7 percent).

Darien Jackson had 12 points for Tulsa (8-2). Lawson Korita, another backup, added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break. The Golden Hurricane shot 56% in the first half compared to 28% for the Broncos, who made just seven field goals and were 2 for 15 from 3-point distance. Tulsa finished at 51%; Boise State at 38%.

Tulsa led 69-48 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the second half before Boise State scored the game's final eight points.