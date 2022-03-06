Broncos drop regular-season finale on the road

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Boise State had three players score in double figures and shot better than 50-percent from the floor for the fifth time in its last six games, but were edged 71-68 by Colorado State on the road at a sold-out Moby Arena, Saturday night.

A layup from Mladen Armus gave the Broncos a 66-65 lead with 2:38 left in the game, the first lead for Boise State (24-7, 15-3 MW) since the first half. After a bucket on the other end by Colorado State (24-4, 14-4 MW), Abu Kigab got the lead back for the Broncos with 1:28 remaining, but the Rams closed out the game with four-straight second-chance points to secure the victory.

Boise State led 7-2 early in the first half before Colorado State scored the next 12 points to take a 14-7 advantage. An and-1 layup from Armus ended the run for the Rams and sparked a 13-3 stretch for the Broncos that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Max Rice. Rice was 3-of-4 from deep in the first half, and finished the game with 11 points. Armus tallied nine points, four rebounds and two blocks.

After the teams traded buckets the score sat tied at 27 with just over six minutes remaining in the half, but the Rams closed out the period outscoring the Broncos 14-9 to head into the break on top, 41-36. Boise State and Colorado State combined for 20 assists in the first half, with nine and 11, respectively.