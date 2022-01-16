Broncos Dominate Glass, Down Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Boise State men’s basketball ran its win streak to nine games Saturday, dominating New Mexico on the glass en route to a 71-63 victory at The Pit. The Broncos outrebounded the Lobos 52-28, including 25 offensive rebounds - the most in 12 years.

Marcus Shaver, Jr. led four Broncos in double figures with 18 points, his third-consecutive game leading the team in scoring. Naje Smith added 14, his second-straight game in double figures, Abu Kigab scored 11 and Emmanuel Akot chipped in 10. Boise State (12-4, 3-0 MW) held a 10-point lead at halftime, thanks in large part to a 26-9 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes and 12 offensive boards. The start of the second period saw much of the same. Five of Boise State's first seven field goals of the half were second-chance baskets, including a three-pointer by Smith to stop a brief New Mexico run that had trimmed the margin to eight. Seconds later, Akot turned a loose ball into a breakaway dunk and Boise State was back in front by 13, 42-29, with 13:15 left.

Boise State pushed the lead to as many as 16 and kept the margin in double figures until the closing minutes, when the Broncos made enough free throws to earn the victory and continue its unbeaten start to conference play.

The Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MW) turned in the best shooting performance of any Bronco opponent this season at 49 percent - including a 10-for-19 mark from three-point range - but it was not enough to overcome Boise State's 30 points in the paint, 20 second-chance points and 21 made free throws.

Mladen Armus led all players with 13 rebounds, including a career-high 10 on the offensive end. It is the most offensive rebounds by a Bronco since Ryan Watkins grabbed 11, also at New Mexico, Jan. 21, 2014.

