Broncos Come Up Short Against No. 22 Bonnies

CHARLESTON, S.C. -Emmanuel Akot scored a career-high 24 points to lead Boise State to the brink of a top-25 win, but No. 22 St. Bonaventure made five of its last six shots and took a 67-61 win over the Broncos Thursday, in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.Marcus Shaver, Jr. joined Akot in double figures with 10 points. Shaver made two three-pointers, including one with 5:40 to play that gave the Broncos a 59-57 lead.St. Bonaventure scored on its next two possessions, claiming the game's 12th and final lead change with 4:51 left. The Bonnies (3-0) leaned on a balanced offensive effort with four in double figures.Boise State (1-2) cut the deficit to two, but could not draw even in the final minutes.Akot was 8-for-16 from the floor, including 6-for-9 from three-point range in the first 20-point game of his collegiate career. He had a season high by halftime with 13 points to help Boise State shake off a slow start and lead at the break.