Broncos Close Strong to Beat Ole Miss
CHARLESTON, S.C. -Boise State outscored Ole Miss 21-4 in the final 9:04 to close out a come-from-behind 60-50 victory on Sunday, the final day of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Broncos trailed by as many as nine, including an eight-point deficit in the second half, before storming back.
With the game tied at 48 and 6:30 left, Marcus Shaver, Jr. buried a three-pointer to give the Broncos (3-2) the lead. Shaver scored the next time down to extend the lead to five on his way to finishing with a team-high 13 points.
Ole Miss (3-2) scored with 5:10 left to get back within three, but Boise State did the rest of the scoring. Mladen Armus went 4-of-6 from the free throw line in the final five minutes to keep the Rebels at a distance.
Armus finished with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. He averaged 9.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game at the Charleston Classic and has grabbed double-digit boards in three of his last four games.
Freshman Tyson Degenhart played 10 minutes and delivered eight crucial points. Degenhart scored seven consecutive points at the start of Boise State's decisive 21-4 run. A three-pointer in the middle of his spurt tied the game and a tough finish in the lane less than a minute later gave Boise State its first lead at 48-46 with 6:51 to go.
It was the only lead change of the game as Boise State clamped down on defense. The Broncos held Ole Miss to 1-of-9 shooting and forced five turnovers in the last nine minutes.
The Broncos extended their own possessions down the stretch, grabbing six of their 12 offensive rebounds in the last 10 minutes.
Abu Kigab added 12 points and eight rebounds for Boise State.
Emmanuel Akot chipped in seven points and two assists. Akot averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game at the Charleston Classic. He led the Broncos in scoring twice, including a career-high 24 points against No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the opening round.
Boise State returns home to face CSU Bakersfield Friday, Nov. 26 at ExtraMile Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at BroncoSports.com/tickets.