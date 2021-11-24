Broncos Close Strong to Beat Ole Miss

CHARLESTON, S.C. -Boise State outscored Ole Miss 21-4 in the final 9:04 to close out a come-from-behind 60-50 victory on Sunday, the final day of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Broncos trailed by as many as nine, including an eight-point deficit in the second half, before storming back.

With the game tied at 48 and 6:30 left, Marcus Shaver, Jr. buried a three-pointer to give the Broncos (3-2) the lead. Shaver scored the next time down to extend the lead to five on his way to finishing with a team-high 13 points.

Ole Miss (3-2) scored with 5:10 left to get back within three, but Boise State did the rest of the scoring. Mladen Armus went 4-of-6 from the free throw line in the final five minutes to keep the Rebels at a distance.

Armus finished with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. He averaged 9.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game at the Charleston Classic and has grabbed double-digit boards in three of his last four games.