BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State football team added a trio of student-athletes on National Signing Day, Wednesday. Wide receiver DK Blaylock (New Deal, Texas), linebacker Lolani Langi (South Jordan, Utah) and kicker/punter Gavin Wale (Henderson, Nev.) each signed a National Letters of Intent, and will join the Broncos for the fall of 2019.

Stanley Brewster / Blue-Turf.com

Todays' three signees

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three‐star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top 100 wide receivers in the nation, per ESPN…in his final prep campaign, caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to Texas District 2‐2A Co‐Offensive Most Valuable Player honors…was also named Class 2A All‐ State honorable mention…also rushed nine times for 43 yards…as a junior, caught 21 passes for 336 yards and three scores, earning first‐team All‐District 2‐2A honors…also rushed 12 times for 173 yards and three TDs…two‐way player earned second‐team all‐district honors at safety as a junior after recording 19 tackles, and second‐team all‐district honors at cornerback as a senior after recording 32...also a standout basketball player, was named Lone Star Varsity Boys Basketball Preseason Player of the Year entering his senior campaign…as a junior averaged a double‐double – 23 points and 12 rebounds per game – while also averaging eight assists per game.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Three‐star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated the No. 4 prospect in the state of Utah according to both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals, and No. 7 according to ESPN…rated No. 38 at his position nationally according to Rivals, and No. 46 per the 247Sports Composite…helped lead Bingham to back‐to‐back state championships in 2016 and 2017, his sophomore and junior seasons…in his final prep campaign, recorded 51 tackles ‐ including eight sacks ‐ and six forced fumbles, garnering a repeat selection to the Utah All‐State First Team (6A)…as a junior, had 68 tackles and eight sacks en route to first‐team all‐state (6A) honors…sophomore year totaled 63 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER Rated the No. 21 punter in the country according to the 247Sports Composite…garnered first‐team allstate accolades from the Las Vegas Review‐Journal as a senior, and was also named first‐team All‐ Southeast League as both a kicker and a punter…averaged 43.42 yards on 34 punts and connected on 5‐ of‐7 field goal attempts during his final prep campaign…was also named first‐team all‐league as both a kicker and a punter following his junior campaign.

Today’s signings brings the Broncos’ 2019 signing class total to 18, joining the 15 that Boise State signed during the early signing period. The class is comprised of individuals from California (seven), Texas (three), Arizona (two), Nevada (two), Utah (two), Canada (one) and Idaho (one). Ten of the individuals play on the offensive side of the ball, including three wide receivers, two each at quarterback, running back and offensive line, and one tight end. Defensively, Boise State signed seven players, including two each at STUD and linebacker, and one at cornerback, safety and defensive line.