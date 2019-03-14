LAS VEGAS (AP) Braydey Hodgins scored 16 points to lead Boise State to its third straight Mountain West Conference Tournament title, beating Wyoming 68-51 on Wednesday night.

Hodgins, the tournament's MVP, hit all six of her field goals, including two 3-pointers, and converted both free-throw attempts. She also had four assists.

Joyce Harrell added 12 points, while Marta Hermida and Jayde Christopher each had 11 points for the top-seeded Broncos (28-4).

Marta Gomez led third-seeded Wyoming (22-8) with 19 points.

Despite hitting their first five field-goal attempts of the second half, the Cowgirls couldn't make a dent into the Broncos' halftime lead of 35-23 as Boise State hit its first three 3-point attempts. The Broncos led 57-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls cut it to 11 in the fourth, but got no closer.

Boise State outrebounded Wyoming 31-21 and hit all eight free-throw attempts.