Boise State will host Hawai‘i in the 2019 Mountain West Football Championship Game by virtue of having a higher Conference win percentage. Being played on Saturday, December 7, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT/11 a.m. HT and the game will be televised on ESPN for the fourth consecutive year.

Led by head coach Bryan Harsin, the Broncos (7-0 MW, 10-1 overall) clinched the Mountain Division on Saturday after defeating Utah State (56-21). Boise State is hosting the MW Football Championship Game for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.

Under fourth-year head coach Nick Rolovich, the Rainbow Warriors (5-3 MW, 8-4 overall) are West Division Champions for the first time in program history. Hawai‘i secured its spot in the championship contest after defeating San Diego State on Saturday evening (14-11) and holds the tiebreaker over both SDSU and Nevada, should the Wolf Pack win their final game of the regular season.