Boise State to host Hawaii in Mountain West Championship game.
Boise State will host Hawai‘i in the 2019 Mountain West Football Championship Game by virtue of having a higher Conference win percentage. Being played on Saturday, December 7, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT/11 a.m. HT and the game will be televised on ESPN for the fourth consecutive year.
Led by head coach Bryan Harsin, the Broncos (7-0 MW, 10-1 overall) clinched the Mountain Division on Saturday after defeating Utah State (56-21). Boise State is hosting the MW Football Championship Game for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.
Under fourth-year head coach Nick Rolovich, the Rainbow Warriors (5-3 MW, 8-4 overall) are West Division Champions for the first time in program history. Hawai‘i secured its spot in the championship contest after defeating San Diego State on Saturday evening (14-11) and holds the tiebreaker over both SDSU and Nevada, should the Wolf Pack win their final game of the regular season.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available now, and can be purchased at BroncoSports.com/tickets (https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/boisestateathl/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D=185). Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Athletic Ticket Office, located on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, or by phone at (208) 426-4737.
Season ticket holders will receive an e-mail with instructions regarding how to purchase their seats and parking spaces, with a deadline of 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Tickets to the championship game will be $45 in the main stadium, $35 in the curves and south end zone and $25 for general admission in the north end zone. All attendees aged two and older will require a ticket to the championship.
Reserved parking is available for $20, general admission parking is available for $10 and RV parking is available for $40.
Students may begin reserving their seats, Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.