BOISE, Idaho – No. 23/24 Boise State (10-3) will head to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl where it will face Boston College (7-5). The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is set for Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 11:30 a.m. MT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

It will be Boise State's second bowl trip to Texas since joining the FBS in 1996. The Broncos defeated TCU, 34-31, at the PlainsCapital Fort Worth Bowl on Dec. 23, 2003.

The matchup with Boston College also marks the second time that the Broncos and Eagles have met in bowl action. The Eagles defeated the Broncos, 27-21, in the MPC Computers Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 28, 2005.

The Broncos finished the regular season 10-3, winning the Mountain Division title and reaching the Mountain West Championship Game for a third time. There, the Broncos fell, 19-16 in overtime, to Fresno State.